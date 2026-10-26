Interact Software: Interact brings 700 intranet capabilities to enterprise AI assistants with Interact MCP

Built on Cue and Conductor, Interact MCP connects enterprise AI infrastructure to workplace knowledge and actions across 26 intranet areas

NEW YORK and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact Software today announced Interact MCP , bringing 700 intranet capabilities into compatible enterprise AI assistants and agents.

Interact MCP is a Model Context Protocol server connecting approved AI assistants with workplace knowledge and tools. It works with environments including Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Gemini Enterprise, using each employee's existing permissions.

Interact MCP makes the same 700 capabilities that power Cue and Conductor available to approved AI assistants, spanning 26 areas from content and communications to communities and analytics. Authorized users can search, read, create, edit and act, with available actions depending on the assistant, configuration and their existing access. Employees can find policies with source links, communications teams can update pages, and platform owners can compare adoption across audiences.

"Enterprise AI becomes more useful when it can work with the knowledge and tools a business depends on," said Tom Walters, VP of Product at Interact Software. "With Interact MCP, approved assistants can help people find answers, update content and act across the intranet using the same tools that power Cue and Conductor. Employees gain more ways to get work done, while organizations retain control over access and changes."

Connecting existing AI and workplace systems

The connection works both ways. Conductor can reach supported MCP-enabled systems, including Workday and SAP, bringing connected services into Interact. This enables enterprises to connect their intranet with existing assistants and business systems.

Cue personalizes the digital employee experience, while Conductor helps communications, HR and IT teams coordinate the work behind it. Interact MCP extends the same product capabilities into compatible external AI assistants. Enterprises can support employees who start work in different AI tools while maintaining the identity, permissions and business rules behind each action. The shared foundation connects the employee experience with the operational work required to manage it.

Every request runs as the signed-in employee. Administrators control which tools are enabled. Changes pass through Interact's validation, version history and attribution.

Availability

Full availability is planned for later in 2026, with earlier access for customers who are ready. Interact MCP comes with Cue or Conductor without a separate connector fee. Provider subscriptions, configuration and roles apply; ChatGPT write actions are currently in beta.

Learn more: Introducing Interact MCP

About Interact Software

Interact Software is an AI-native employee experience and enterprise intranet platform for internal communications, employee engagement and workplace knowledge. It brings company news, trusted information and workplace tools together in a personalized experience for office, frontline and distributed employees. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide, including Levi's, Domino's, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Subway, use Interact. For more information, visit interactsoftware.com .

Media contact: Emma Johnson | press@interactsoftware.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56ce3bd1-8bce-4fab-b938-fce6c7cfa351