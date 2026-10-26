

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Genmab (GMAB) reported updated Phase 2 results showing that Potesemtamab in combination with Pembrolizumab delivered encouraging survival and response rates in patients with first-line recurrent or metastatic PD-L1-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.



Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is a cancer that develops in the tissue of the mouth, throat and voice box. Patients whose disease returns or spreads after initial treatment often face limited treatment options and a poor prognosis.



The Phase 2 study evaluated Potesemtamab, an investigational bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and leucine-rich repeat containing G-protein-coupled receptor 5 (LGR5), in combination with pembrolizumab as a first-line treatment for recurrent or metastatic disease.



Among efficacy-evaluable patients, the combination achieved a median overall survival of 28.2 months, an overall response rate of 63% and a median progression-free survival of 9.0 months. The study also reported a complete response rate of 19%, meaning nearly one in five patients experienced the disappearance of detectable cancer.



With a median follow-up of 25.5 months, responses were observed across multiple patient groups, including both HPV-positive and HPV-negative disease. The median duration of response had not yet been reached, with an estimated 55% of responders maintaining their response at 24 months.



The safety profile was generally manageable. The most common treatment-related side effects included fatigue, rash and acne-like skin reactions. No treatment-related deaths or Grade 5 adverse events were reported.



According to Genmab, the updated findings further support the ongoing Phase 3 LiGeR-HN1 trial evaluating Potesemtamab in the first-line PD-L1-positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer, with topline data expected this year.



The results were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 and add to the growing clinical data supporting Potesemtamab across multiple solid tumor types, including head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer.



GMAB has traded between $23.62 and $44.34 over the past year. The stock closed closed Friday's trading (October 23, 2026) at $43.79, up 9.48%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $44.88, up 2.49%.



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