

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales declined at the slowest pace since April 2025, according to the Confederation of British Industry's Distributive Trades Survey published Monday.



The retail sales balance rose to -10 percent in October, the highest since April 2025, from -55 percent in September. A net 10 percent expect sales to fall next month.



About 3 percent of respondents judged retail sales for the time of year to be below 'average' in October compared to -40 percent in September.



Data showed that online retail sales volumes contracted in October but the balance rose to -39 percent from -68 percent in the previous month. A net 41 percent forecast sales to fall in November.



Although the online retail sales downturn eased in October, the outlook remains fragile as businesses face headwinds from cautious household spending and higher fuel costs, said CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius.



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