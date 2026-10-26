Cc Forum: 14th Climate Change Forum Brings Billionares, Dignitaries, Scientists, Innovators, Investors And Royalty To Brainstorm On Worlds Biggest Threats

14TH CC (CLIMATE CHANGE) FORUM BRINGS BILLIONARES, DIGNITARIES, SCIENTISTS, INNOVATORS, INVESTORS AND ROYALTY TO BRAINSTORM ON WORLDS BIGGEST THREATS

ZAC GOLDSMITH TO KICK OFF FORUM AT HOUSE OF LORDS RECEPTION 27 OCTOBER

Lord Zac Goldsmith to host VIP reception in House of Lords October 27

Other speakers and guests of honour include inter alia: Professor Jeffrey Sachs, US economist, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network; Dr. Stephen Melnik, United World Leaders Chairman; J. Bradley Hilton, Chairman Hilton Family Office; Lord Nat Wei of Shoreditch, Lord Tony Sewell CBE, HRIH Prince Sandor Habsburg -Lothringen, HRM Queen Diambi Kabatusula, Per Wimmer, Wimmer Family Office; Simon Littlewoods, Li Family Office Chairman; Dr. Gunter Pauli, Alicia Holley-Castillo, Chairwoman of Wealthing Family Office, and Dr. Karen Sumser-Lupson, 751 Earth Founder.

Brainstorm session topics will include climate change, impact investing, geopolitics, AI and other emerging technologies, renewable energy, biofuels, ocean preservation, female empowerment, social impact, philanthropy and inclusion

Ludwig Nobel to officiate Gala dinner and awards ceremony 29 October; soloists from the Royal Opera House to perform

Launch of CC Forum Foundation

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CC Forum's founder Max Studennikoff today announced the 14th CC Investment Forum will take place 27-30 October 2026 at the Mayfair Hotel in London. The Rt Hon. The Lord (Zac) Goldsmith of Richmond Park will formerly launch CC Forum at a reception he will host at the House of Lords on Tuesday evening, 27th October. This is the second CC Forum to take place this year - the first was in May. Max Studennikoff said, "I am delighted to be back in London where we will have an extraordinarily powerful line up of movers and shakers sharing their insights on the most pressing issues mankind is facing today."

The CC (Climate Change) Investment Forum was founded by Max Studennikoff and the first event was held in London in 2018. The forum brings people of influence and affluence together: ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, investors, innovators, scientists and policymakers with the purpose of brainstorming on the biggest challenges facing humanity and to foster investment in sustainable solutions and development for climate change, geopolitical conflicts, poverty, inequality and mental health. Previous CC Forums have been held in Paris, Zurich, Monaco under the patronage of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, Bahrain, Dubai and Los Angeles.

www.cc-forum.com

MAYFAIR HOTEL, LONDON 27-30 OCTOBER 2026

For further information, press passes or to interview Max Studennikoff or any of the speakers please contact Alexandra Foley on alex@alexfoleyassociates.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/14th-cc-climate-change-forum-brings-billionares-dignitaries-scientists-innovators-investors-and-royalty-to-brainstorm-on-worlds-biggest-threats-302919321.html