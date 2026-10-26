Jones Day Partners with Draftwise to Deploy Ontonomi Legal Ontology Across the Firm

The partnership will connect Jones Day's collective experience, knowledge, and judgment across its global platform of 2,500 lawyers.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Jones Day and Draftwise today announced a partnership under which Jones Day will deploy Ontonomi, Draftwise's legal ontology offering, across multiple practice areas. Jones Day is one of Ontonomi's founding partners. Together, Jones Day and Draftwise will work to structure and connect the Firm's proprietary intelligence, including the knowledge, precedents, positions, and experience built over decades of client work. Making that intelligence more accessible across the Firm will help lawyers make better-informed decisions, deliver better outcomes for clients, and accelerate how associates learn from the judgment of senior lawyers.

Jones Day is a single, integrated global partnership of more than 2,500 lawyers across 40 offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. As an early adopter of AI, the Firm has made sustained investments in technology, specialized talent, and governance to integrate AI across its practice and client service. The partnership with Draftwise builds on those investments, giving lawyers a more organized view of the Firm's knowledge base so they can more effectively draw on relevant experience and insights in their client work. It reflects the Firm's broader strategy of pairing technology with the skill of its lawyers to deliver high-quality advice.

"We have seen extensive AI adoption across the Firm, and it is clear that it works best when pointed at trusted, curated knowledge. Partnering with Draftwise on the deployment of Ontonomi will give us a reliable, structured foundation for that knowledge, so our lawyers can use AI with the consistency and precision our clients expect," said Giles Elliott, Global Chair of AI and Innovation at Jones Day.

Across practice areas, Ontonomi will connect the Firm's proprietary intelligence and make it accessible to lawyers firmwide. In M&A alone, that experience spans more than 3,000 transactions collectively valued at $1.5 trillion over the past five years, helping lawyers draw on connected experience, negotiated positions, and matter histories when advising clients. The same connected intelligence can also support the business of law by giving the Firm a clearer view of client relationships, relevant experience, and expertise across the organization.

"AI will not replace what our clients value most: the relationships, experience and judgment of our people. But Ontonomi will enable us to make our collective experience available to a client and our lawyers serving them on all aspects of M&A transactions almost instantly and help inform their decisions and advice," said Randi Lesnick, Partner and Co-Chair of Jones Day's Global Corporate Practice.

"Jones Day has built an extraordinary body of proprietary intelligence through decades of client work, relationships, and experience," said Will Seaton, Chief Customer Officer at Draftwise. "The Firm has taken a deliberate and forward-looking approach to AI, investing not only in technology, but in the knowledge infrastructure that enables lawyers to apply it effectively. We are excited to partner with Jones Day to help connect and activate that foundation across the Firm, supporting stronger collaboration and continued innovation in client service."

About Ontonomi

Ontonomi is a legal ontology platform from the creators of Draftwise, built to help law firms deliver the best outcomes for their clients using proprietary data and experience no one else has access to. By modeling the relationships between clients, matters, deals, negotiated positions, and outcomes, Ontonomi turns a firm's work product into decision intelligence that lawyers can use on every matter. In an increasingly generic landscape of AI outputs, Ontonomi amplifies your sovereign expertise.

About Jones Day

Jones Day is a global law firm with 2,500 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

Media Contact

Candy Soo

candy.soo@draftwise.com

SOURCE: Draftwise

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/jones-day-partners-with-draftwise-to-deploy-ontonomi-legal-ontolo-1236843