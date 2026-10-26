Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Alaros Exploration Inc. (CSE: ALAR) (the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has fixed October 29, 2026 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the two-for-one split of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Share Split"), subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Shareholders approved the Share Split by special resolution at the Company's annual general and special meeting held on October 19, 2026. The Company is undertaking the Share Split to increase the liquidity and marketability of its common shares.

The Company may change the Record Date and will announce any change as required by the CSE or applicable law.

Each shareholder will receive two post-split common shares for each pre-split common share held, increasing the Company's issued and outstanding common shares from 25,891,557 to 51,783,114, assuming no further issuances before the Share Split becomes effective. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable under the Company's outstanding stock options, warrants and other convertible securities will be proportionately adjusted in accordance with their terms.

The common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-split basis on the CSE at market open on October 29, 2026. The Share Split is not expected to result in any change to the Company's name or trading symbol ("ALAR").

The Share Split is expected to be implemented on a "push-out" basis through Integral Transfer Agency Inc., the Company's transfer agent. Shareholders are not required to take any action in order to receive the additional common shares issuable pursuant to the Share Split.

About Alaros Exploration Inc.

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral property exploration and development. The Company has the exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter returns royalty, in the Birk Creek Property, which collectively consists of 13 mineral claims covering approximately 2786 hectares located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements concerning the proposed completion and timing of the Share Split, the receipt of CSE acceptance or approval, the expected post-split share count, and the distribution of post-split common shares. These statements are based on assumptions, including that all required approvals will be obtained on a timely basis and that the Board will proceed with the Share Split, and are subject to risks, including that CSE acceptance may be refused, delayed or conditioned, that the Board may elect not to proceed and that anticipated dates may change. There can be no assurance that the Share Split will be completed on the terms or timing described herein, or at all. Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320902