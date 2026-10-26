Management Identifies Potential Opportunities Within Global Synthetic Fiber Market, Projected to Reach $144 Billion by 2033

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCID: UBQU) ("UBQU" or the "Company") today announced that management is exploring potential merger opportunities within the specialty materials and advanced textile manufacturing industry as part of its broader corporate growth strategy.

Management's review includes businesses operating in synthetic fiber manufacturing, specialty yarn production, and advanced textile materials-industries that serve a diverse range of global consumer and industrial markets.

The Company believes this sector merits strategic consideration due to its established global manufacturing infrastructure, diversified commercial applications, and continuing demand for specialized materials.

Global Industry Outlook Highlights Significant Market Activity

According to Grand View Research, the global synthetic fibers market was valued at approximately $81.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $144.2 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.4% from 2026 through 2033.

The nylon fiber segment, an important component of synthetic fiber manufacturing, is also expected to experience continued expansion. Grand View Research estimates the global nylon fiber market will reach approximately $40.2 billion in 2026, with projections approaching $51.2 billion by 2030.

The industry's scale is further supported by recently released production data. According to Textile Exchange's September 2026 Materials Market Report, global fiber production reached a record 139 million metric tons in 2025, compared with 132 million metric tons in 2024.

Beyond conventional textiles, specialized synthetic fibers are increasingly utilized across performance apparel, automotive components, industrial applications, and engineered textile products.

The adjacent global technical textiles market represents another substantial industry segment. Grand View Research estimates this market generated approximately $215.6 billion in revenue in 2025, with projected growth to $315.8 billion by 2033.

These market estimates encompass different, partially overlapping segments of the broader materials industry and are presented as independent indicators of industry scale rather than potential revenues attributable to UBQU.

Management is particularly interested in evaluating businesses with established manufacturing capabilities, specialized product offerings, and potential opportunities for long-term commercial development.

"The synthetic fiber and specialty materials industries represent an interesting area for our ongoing strategic review," stated Mr. James Andrew Ballas, CEO, Director of business control. "We see an opportunity to evaluate established manufacturing businesses operating within industries that serve multiple global markets. Our objective is to identify potential transactions that could support a sustainable, long-term business direction for UBQU."

The Company emphasized that discussions and evaluations remain preliminary. No definitive merger agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that any potential transaction will be completed.

UBQU expects to provide shareholders with additional information as appropriate, subject to the progress of its strategic review and applicable disclosure requirements.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCID: UBQU) is a publicly traded company with a business focus that includes digital marketing technologies and related services. The Company continues to evaluate strategic opportunities that may support its long-term corporate objectives and future business development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements relating to potential merger opportunities, strategic evaluations, market growth projections, future business activities, and corporate plans. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Industry forecasts referenced herein are estimates prepared by independent third parties and should not be interpreted as projections of UBQU's future revenue, profitability, or financial performance. The Company has not entered into a definitive agreement concerning the potential transactions discussed herein. There can be no assurance that any merger or business combination will be completed.

UBQU undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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