Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 13:42 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

World Triathlon Women's Cup: Entries open for World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai, the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women

Entries open for World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai, the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now open for the World Triathlon Women's Cup Dubai, which takes place at Al Mamzar Beach Park on Sunday 6 December 2026, with races for women of all abilities, from first-time triathletes to elite international athletes.

The second World Triathlon Women's Cup to be held anywhere in the world, it is the only event of its kind dedicated entirely to women, bringing elite athletes and amateurs together to race at the same venue on the same day.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council in partnership with World Triathlon, the event celebrates women's strength, determination and unity, and reinforces Dubai's position as a leading destination for world-class sport and a global hub for women's sport.

Beyond race day, the event aims to create a lasting platform for women's sport, inspiring more women and girls to take part, giving women athletes greater visibility as role models and strengthening pathways for women in sport and leadership.

Three races

The Elite race, managed by World Triathlon, is held over a 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run, with the winner receiving 500 Olympic Ranking points.

Amateurs aged 18 and over can take on the Sprint over the same distance, or the Super Sprint, a 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run designed to make a first triathlon achievable. The Super Sprint can be raced individually or as a relay team of up to three.

A separate Emirati competition will recognise the top three Emirati finishers in both the individual and team categories.

Racing will take place in and around Al Mamzar Beach Park and the bay area. Race day falls the week after Dubai Fitness Challenge, the city's month-long fitness campaign, giving women a month to train.

Entry fees

Early bird entry runs until 13 November, at AED 240 for individuals and AED 480 for relay teams, rising to AED 300 and AED 600 from 14 November.

Race weekend

The event village will be open on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 December, with grandstands, music, wellness activities, and food and drink. It will also host WTWC Talks, with sessions on nutrition, movement and mental wellbeing, and on balancing work and life.

More information and entries: wtwcdubai.ae

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/entries-open-for-world-triathlon-womens-cup-dubai-the-only-event-of-its-kind-dedicated-entirely-to-women-302919341.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.