SmartKargo Launches AI Apps Portfolio to Help Airlines Reduce Risk, Drive Revenue, and Cut Cost

The first release in a growing AI portfolio delivers value in weeks on any cargo management system - and is built to evolve with every airline's cargo business

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartKargo, the cloud-based logistics platform that connects airlines to the e-commerce economy, today announced the first release of its AI Apps portfolio: four API-delivered applications that bring artificial intelligence to the specific domains that move an airline's cargo P&L. The release marks the start of a portfolio SmartKargo will continue to expand, with every new capability held to the same standard: measurable value for the airline.

The initial release includes:

AIRCAM (AI Revenue & Capacity Management) - forecasts capacity, predicts demand, and recommends dynamic spot rates in real time, so cargo teams can price and optimize loading and capacity utilization on each flight and for each route for maximum yield.

forecasts capacity, predicts demand, and recommends dynamic spot rates in real time, so cargo teams can price and optimize loading and capacity utilization on each flight and for each route for maximum yield. AINOC (AI-Powered Cargo Control Tower) - gives operations teams a single, predictive view across the network, finding exceptions before they become delays and costly recoveries.

gives operations teams a single, predictive view across the network, finding exceptions before they become delays and costly recoveries. AIULD (AI ULD & Asset Management) - tracks and forecasts ULD location, condition, and availability, cutting the losses and delays that come from asset guesswork.

tracks and forecasts ULD location, condition, and availability, cutting the losses and delays that come from asset guesswork. AICTX (Universal Messaging & Interoperability Backbone) - connects cargo systems and partners through a single, standards-based messaging layer, so clean, accurate data moves across the network and powers every downstream decision.

Each app runs on top of an airline's existing cargo management system - whether a commercial platform or an in-house build - so carriers can adopt AI capability without a system migration. The apps are modular and go live in weeks, not years, letting airlines start with a single use case and expand as they see results.

Innovation that starts with a business question

"Artificial intelligence is everywhere in air cargo conversations right now. Every vendor has a roadmap, every conference has a panel, and every airline is being told AI will change everything," said Olivier Houri, CRO of SmartKargo. "At SmartKargo, we start with something far more useful than hype: a business question."

Before SmartKargo builds or deploys any AI capability, the team asks whether it does one of three things for an airline: drive revenue, reduce cost, or reduce risk. Every app that ships delivers on one, two, or all three - and operates responsibly and securely, because airlines trust SmartKargo with their operations, their data, and their customers.

"These apps aren't a research project or a roadmap slide," Houri continued. "They're built to plug into whatever cargo system an airline already runs, start delivering value in weeks, and grow with the airline from there. That's what flexible, responsibly built AI should look like."

Built to evolve

Today's release is the foundation, not the finish line. SmartKargo will continue to extend the portfolio - adding new applications and deepening the capabilities of existing ones - guided by the problems airlines bring to the table and by the same test: drive revenue, reduce cost, or reduce risk. Because each app connects through APIs rather than a platform migration, airlines that start today can add new capabilities as they become available, building on the integration they already have.

Available now

The AIRCAM, AINOC, AIULD, and AICTX apps are available now to airlines running any major cargo management system. Airlines can adopt one app or the full portfolio, with implementation designed to fit around existing operations rather than replace them. To see the AI Apps in action, airlines can request a demo at smartkargo.com.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo is the AI-powered, cloud-based platform that turns airlines into world-class cargo carriers, with cargo management, e-commerce, and AI in one system. Our cargo ERP runs the entire shipment lifecycle, from booking and acceptance to handling, tracking, and last-mile delivery. Our e-commerce solutions let airlines launch parcel products in weeks and connect directly to online retailers. Our AI applications forecast capacity and demand, guide pricing, and optimize load plans, so airlines capture revenue that legacy systems leave on the table. Trusted by airlines across North America, Latin America, India, and beyond, SmartKargo is making every flight a cargo opportunity. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

To learn more, go to www.smartkargo.com

Media Contact

Ed Burek: edward@smartkargo.com