Press Release: Quantum Cyber Invited to Present Quantum Antenna Technology at QuantumCT Quantum Sensing Convening

Company outlined magnetic navigation as an initial commercial development objective and discussed potential quantum communications and energy harvesting applications at Connecticut research and industry event

Norwalk, CT, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), an autonomous defense technology company developing and integrating next-generation systems, today announced that Nadab Akhtar and William Skidd participated as invited industry presenters discussing the Company's antenna technology in QuantumCT's Phase 3 Pilot Collaboration RFP Convening on Quantum Sensing, held on October 16, 2026 in New Haven, Connecticut.

The event marked the official launch of QuantumCT's Phase 3 request for proposals process. Convened as part of Connecticut's growing quantum innovation ecosystem, the program brought together academic researchers and industry participants to examine cross-sector opportunities in quantum sensing and introduce a sensing challenge problem designed to encourage collaboration around practical technical applications.

Quantum Cyber's presentation, delivered by Nadab Akhtar and William Skidd, Chief of Staff at Project LightShift, introduced the Company's antenna research and its potential relevance to emerging quantum sensing applications. The speakers identified magnetic navigation, or MagNav, as the first development milestone on the Company's proposed commercial roadmap, particularly in the context of positioning and navigation where conventional satellite-based systems may be unavailable or degraded. They also discussed potential longer-term research applications in quantum communications and energy harvesting. These use cases remain subject to further research, engineering and validation.

The convening included welcome remarks and framing from QuantumCT and Yale leadership, presentations from previously awarded project teams, and short talks by invited academic and industry speakers addressing relevant expertise and potential collaboration opportunities. Participants also discussed the technical considerations behind QuantumCT's sensing challenge, possible quantum sensing applications across industry sectors, and the Phase 3 proposal framework, including review criteria and timelines. Breakout discussions and a networking reception offered additional opportunities for researchers and industry participants to exchange ideas.

QuantumCT is a public-private partnership involving the University of Connecticut, Yale University and the State of Connecticut that seeks to accelerate quantum technology research, commercialization and adoption. For Quantum Cyber, the event provided an opportunity to introduce its proposed antenna applications to specialists working at the intersection of research, industry and technology development. The Company also has an operating presence in Connecticut, giving it a regional connection to the broader innovation ecosystem.

Quantum Cyber's participation was a presentation and discussion opportunity. It did not represent a research award, a funded collaboration, a procurement commitment or selection for funding under QuantumCT's Phase 3 process.

About Quantum Cyber N.V

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the development, validation, integration and potential commercialization of the Company's quantum antenna technology, magnetic navigation applications, quantum communications, energy harvesting, research collaborations and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially, including technical development and testing risks, financing needs, execution challenges, regulatory matters and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 07:30 ET (11:30 GMT)