New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 26th
- New whitepaper reveals how the last trading floor in U.S. equities keeps its winning flow
- Orders submitted through Floor brokers now make up more than half of the NYSE Closing Auction, the single largest and most important liquidity event in U.S. equities trading.
- About $44 billion trades daily.
- The Floor is a working part of the NYSE market model, running on the same Pillar platform as the electronic NYSE order book.
- NYSE hosts the 'CMO and CFO Summit' by Brand Innovators
- In the NYSE boardroom, senior marketing and business executives will explore the role of the modern marketer.
- NYSE leadership will be represented alongside NYSE-listed companies like General Motors Company, SharkNinja, and Unilever.
- Kristen Scholer, NYSE Lead Content Creator, will moderate a panel on how the exchange leads brands in a market that's round-the-clock.
- Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan speaks about its purchase of Varonis Systems
- On October 15, cybersecurity company Proofpoint announced that it will acquire data and AI security leader Varonis in an all-cash deal valued at about $6.3 billion.
- Dhawan will join Kristen Scholer for an interview covering the significance of this moment for Proofpoint.
Opening Bell
Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) rings the Opening Bell
Closing Bell
Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) celebrates 10 years as a public company
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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