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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 14:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 26th

  • New whitepaper reveals how the last trading floor in U.S. equities keeps its winning flow
    • Orders submitted through Floor brokers now make up more than half of the NYSE Closing Auction, the single largest and most important liquidity event in U.S. equities trading.
    • About $44 billion trades daily.
    • The Floor is a working part of the NYSE market model, running on the same Pillar platform as the electronic NYSE order book.
  • NYSE hosts the 'CMO and CFO Summit' by Brand Innovators
    • In the NYSE boardroom, senior marketing and business executives will explore the role of the modern marketer.
    • NYSE leadership will be represented alongside NYSE-listed companies like General Motors Company, SharkNinja, and Unilever.
    • Kristen Scholer, NYSE Lead Content Creator, will moderate a panel on how the exchange leads brands in a market that's round-the-clock.
  • Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan speaks about its purchase of Varonis Systems
    • On October 15, cybersecurity company Proofpoint announced that it will acquire data and AI security leader Varonis in an all-cash deal valued at about $6.3 billion.
    • Dhawan will join Kristen Scholer for an interview covering the significance of this moment for Proofpoint.

Opening Bell
Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) celebrates 10 years as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-publishes-the-busiest-room-on-wall-street-nyse-content-update-302919343.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.