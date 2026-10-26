New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE Publishes 'The Busiest Room on Wall Street': NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 26th

New whitepaper reveals how the last trading floor in U.S. equities keeps its winning flow Orders submitted through Floor brokers now make up more than half of the NYSE Closing Auction, the single largest and most important liquidity event in U.S. equities trading. About $44 billion trades daily. The Floor is a working part of the NYSE market model, running on the same Pillar platform as the electronic NYSE order book.

NYSE hosts the 'CMO and CFO Summit' by Brand Innovators In the NYSE boardroom, senior marketing and business executives will explore the role of the modern marketer. NYSE leadership will be represented alongside NYSE-listed companies like General Motors Company, SharkNinja, and Unilever. Kristen Scholer, NYSE Lead Content Creator, will moderate a panel on how the exchange leads brands in a market that's round-the-clock.

Proofpoint CEO Sumit Dhawan speaks about its purchase of Varonis Systems On October 15, cybersecurity company Proofpoint announced that it will acquire data and AI security leader Varonis in an all-cash deal valued at about $6.3 billion. Dhawan will join Kristen Scholer for an interview covering the significance of this moment for Proofpoint.



Opening Bell

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell

Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) celebrates 10 years as a public company

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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