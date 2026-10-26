Herzing College Approved to Offer Bachelor of Applied Cybersecurity Degree

Herzing Toronto is Ontario's only career college offering both IT diplomas and IT degree programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Herzing College Toronto is excited to add degrees to its program offerings, beginning with a Bachelor of Applied Cybersecurity. It's an accelerated, online degree that prepares graduates for careers in security operations, penetration testing, digital forensics, and governance, risk and compliance. The new program is the first degree training option offered at the Toronto campus, with classes beginning in 2027.

Herzing College Toronto is the only career college in Ontario offering both IT diplomas and IT degrees. Students can start with a diploma, get hired, and return for the degree, saving time and money.

"Offering a bachelor's degree is a vital step in giving adult learners the credentials they need to succeed in today's competitive job market," said Frank Cianciaruso, President of Herzing College. "That's what we built this degree for. Students get real experience in a live security environment and a credential employers recognize. And they finish far sooner than the traditional route."

Earn a degree sooner

The 90-credit program consists of six academic semesters plus a work-integrated learning block. Because students study year-round rather than taking extended breaks between semesters, they can complete the degree in just 28 months. That means graduates can start working and start earning far earlier than they would on the traditional path.

Work-integrated learning

Every student completes a work-integrated learning block with an industry employer. This gives them documented professional experience in a live security environment, employer references, and a clearer sense of the specialization they want to pursue. Career support is available before and after graduation, including resume development, interview coaching, and job search assistance.

Cybersecurity diploma alumni get credit toward the degree

Graduates of Herzing's cybersecurity diploma program can apply for 24 transfer credits, roughly one-quarter of the total required, toward the new degree. Graduates of Herzing's other IT diploma programs are also eligible for credit in a limited number of courses.

Students with other prior post-secondary study in cybersecurity, networking, or IT may qualify for transfer credits through an academic assessment.

"Cybersecurity changes fast, so we built the curriculum around what graduates will deal with on the job now," said Dr. Zakiya Malek, Program Head, Bachelor of Applied Cybersecurity. "Penetration testing and digital forensics sit alongside governance, risk and compliance, and the new security questions AI is raising. Our graduates can defend a system and explain the risk to the people who have to make decisions about it."

Degree program highlights

90 credits, delivered online in a mix of live sessions and independent study

Six academic semesters plus a work-integrated learning block

Hands-on cybersecurity labs

Coursework in networking, programming, secure system design, penetration testing, digital forensics, cryptography, and machine learning

Governance, risk and compliance coursework covering emerging AI security issues

A capstone research project

Taught by faculty with advanced degrees

Small class sizes

Career outlook

Graduates are qualified to pursue roles such as security analyst, SOC analyst, threat intelligence analyst, incident response analyst, network security administrator, ethical hacker, application security specialist, and cybersecurity consultant. Employers hiring for these roles include banks and financial services firms, telecommunications companies, IT services providers, government, healthcare, and cybersecurity consultancies.

Admission

Direct entry requires an Ontario Secondary School Diploma or equivalent and six Grade 12 U- or M-level courses, including Grade 12 English (U) and a Grade 12 Mathematics (U), with a minimum 70% cumulative average. Applicants complete an entrance and cognitive aptitude test; those holding a postsecondary credential in cybersecurity, networking, or IT are exempt from the cognitive aptitude test.

The Bachelor of Applied Cybersecurity is registered at and delivered by Herzing College Toronto.

About Herzing College

Herzing College delivers convenient, quality, career-focused training programs at campuses in Toronto, Ottawa, Cambridge, Winnipeg, and Montreal, and online. With more than 60 years of experience, Herzing works closely with employers to ensure every program teaches today's most in-demand skills.

Media Contact

Sonia Kaushal

President, Herzing College Toronto

skaushal@herzing.ca

(416) 599-6996

SOURCE: Herzing College

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/herzing-college-approved-to-offer-bachelor-of-applied-cybersecurity-degree-1238946