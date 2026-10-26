Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Welcomes Back Snom as 2026 User Group Meeting Event Sponsor

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that Snom, a pioneer in professional and enterprise-grade VoIP solutions, will return for the fourth consecutive year as an Event Sponsor of Crexendo's 2026 NetSapiens Platform User Group Meeting (UGM). Crexendo's UGM is taking place October 26-29 in Austin, Texas and will highlight how technology partners such as Snom help providers deliver reliable, differentiated communications solutions to businesses of all sizes.

This will mark Snom's fourth straight year of being a UGM Event Sponsor, joining an international audience of cloud communications providers, technology innovators, partners, and analysts at the multi-day event.

Snom will be presenting their newest devices and show how their hardware integrates with the NetSapiens platform to power sophisticated cloud communications deployments. With a broad selection of Snom phones and accessories certified for the platform, Crexendo licensees can tailor their hardware offerings to each customer's needs while delivering the dependable, high-quality experience end users expect.

"Snom's dedication to providing the latest high-quality, reliable VoIP technology aligns closely with our commitment to innovation in cloud communications," said Jeff Korn, Crexendo Chairman and CEO. "We're proud to welcome them back for a fourth year as Event Sponsor, and their continued partnership adds real value to the UGM experience for our entire ecosystem of partners and attendees. Snom's sponsorship reflects the strength of our partner ecosystem and its continued commitment to the NetSapiens platform. With more than eight million end users relying on our solutions, we have a substantial foundation for expanding the adoption of AI-enabled communications and business applications. Our focus is on helping providers turn innovation into services their customers value, creating opportunities to win business, deepen customer relationships and generate additional recurring revenue. Record participation at this year's UGM provides a valuable opportunity to advance that strategy with our partners."

"Service providers are looking for solutions that are easy to deploy, built to perform, and ready to support the evolving needs of their customers," said Chad M. Collins, SVP of Sales for Snom US & CALA. "Snom is excited to continue working with Crexendo and the NetSapiens community to bring purpose-built communication devices to market that help providers create better experiences for the businesses they serve."

The 2026 UGM will spotlight the NetSapiens platform's AI-driven capabilities through expert panels and interactive product sessions, reflecting the platform's rapid growth to more than 8 million end users and reinforcing Crexendo's position as a global leader in cloud communications.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through our extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Snom

As a pioneer and a leading brand of professional and enterprise VoIP phones, Snom provides a diverse collection of telecommunication products that elevate the business user experience through state-of-the art technology and design. These business phones are sold through a wide network of trusted partners and are backed by North American-based training and support. Parent company VTech is headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKSE:0303). For more information, please visit www.Snomamericas.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) believing Snom's dedication to providing the latest high-quality, reliable VoIP technology aligns closely with our commitment to innovation in cloud communications; (ii) being proud to welcome them back for a fourth year as Event Sponsor, and their continued partnership adds real value to the UGM experience for the entire ecosystem of partners and attendees; (iii) Snom's sponsorship reflects the strength of the partner ecosystem and its continued commitment to the NetSapiens platform; (iv) believing that with more than eight million end users supported by its solutions it has a substantial foundation for expanding the adoption of AI-enabled communications and business applications; (v) having its focus is on helping providers turn innovation into services their customers value creating opportunities to win business, deepen customer relationships and generate additional recurring revenue and (vi) having record participation at this year's UGM provides a valuable opportunity to advance that strategy with partners."

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its Forms 10-Q as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-welcomes-back-snom-as-2026-user-group-meeting-event-sponsor-1241251