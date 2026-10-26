Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
CH

WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 20:32
3,960 Euro
-1,49 % -0,060
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0004,18014:55
4,0604,14014:49
ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chervon names Joel Petersheim as Vice President, End User Research and Sales - OPE Commercial USA

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Joel Petersheim joins Chervon as Vice President, End User Research and Sales - OPE Commercial, effective October 26, 2026, reporting to Joe Galli, CEO.

Petersheim brings to Chervon 15+ years of experience at TTI/Milwaukee encompassing a series of increasingly responsible positions in sales, key account management, end user marketing, and sales management. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President Industrial Channel Sales - Northeast. Joel's impressive career also includes a series of director level end user marketing leadership roles focused on the MEP Verticals.

His track record in converting key end users and in growing sales in each of his past positions was consistently outstanding.

"Joel is a tremendous addition to the outstanding leadership team we are building at Chervon," said Joe Galli. "He is a high potential talent with a tremendous track record of success at the account and end user level."

"I am enormously impressed with Chervon's technology leadership and new product development capabilities," said Joel Petersheim. "I look forward to quickly supporting our company's bold growth targets in the months and years ahead."

Petersheim has a Business Administration degree from Shippensburg University, Shippensburg, PA. He was a star on the Shippensburg University football team.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON
Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.
Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:
Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-joel-petersheim-as-vice-president-end-user-research-and-1241483

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.