Chervon Names Parker Wesley Clary Director of Field Sales - Southern Division

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Parker Wesley Clary joins Chervon as Director of Field Sales - Southern Division, effective October 26, 2026, reporting to Thomas Kentouris, VP of Field Sales.

Clary assumes responsibility for the Southern Division of the Chervon Field Sales Team. He is charged with developing a strong organization, building outstanding store-level merchandising and promotional programs.

Most recently, Parker was a Key Account Manager for TTI/Milwaukee Pro Tools responsible for the Transportation Maintenance Vertical.

His impressive career also includes a series of increasingly responsible positions in store coverage and field sales management.

"Parker's exceptional sales and sales management skills will help us deliver our bold growth targets," said Thomas Kentouris. "He is a high-potential talent with a bright future ahead at Chervon."

"The opportunity to be a part of Chervon's inspired high-performance culture was most compelling to me," said Parker. "I feel fortunate to now be a part of Chervon's outstanding leadership team."

Clary is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Communications. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a 3.84 GPA.

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE).

Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com | +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-parker-wesley-clary-director-of-field-sales-southern-div-1241485