Medical Care Technologies Inc. Subsidiary Real Game Used Maintains Steady Authentication Backlog

Automated Submission System Supports Continuous Customer and Auction Brand Work as Company Operates Multiple Revenue Streams

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) today announced that its subsidiary Real Game Used continues to operate with a steady backlog of customer-initiated authentication submissions and authentication work for auction brands.

Real Game Used (https://realgameused.com) recently launched an automated submission system on its website, allowing customers to initiate authentication requests online. The platform currently carries a continuous backlog of both individual customer submissions and authentication assignments from auction brands. The subsidiary remains an active revenue contributor within MDCE's broader operations.

MDCE operates several revenue streams, including software services, enterprise consulting, and subsidiary activity through Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Real Game Used's authentication work supports both direct customer demand and the Company's collectibles-related partnerships.

"Real Game Used has a steady backlog of customer submissions and auction brand work," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "The automated system on the website is handling ongoing volume, and the subsidiary continues to function as a consistent revenue channel inside a company that runs multiple lines of business."

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTCID:MDCE) is a diversified technology company focused on the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence-powered applications spanning health, wellness, nutrition, lifestyle, and enterprise imaging analysis solutions. The Company owns subsidiaries Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used. Visit: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com | https://realgameused.com | https://infiniteauctions.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

1910 S. Stapley Drive, Suite 221, Mesa, AZ 85204

Phone: +1 (480) 645-0750

Email: marshall@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Website: https://www.medicalcaretechnologies.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otcid-mdce-subsidiary-real-game-used-m-1241532