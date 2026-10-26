What to Know

Jason Richman, former Co-Chief of the National Security and International Narcotics Unit at the Southern District of New York, has more than a decade of experience leading complex, landmark national security, international narcotics, export control and sanctions matters.

Richman oversaw matters involving the unlawful diversion of U.S. artificial intelligence technology.

Richman conducted a number of trials, including a five-month capital trial of the perpetrator of a terrorist attack in New York City that killed eight victims.

Richman brings trial experience and additional service in SDNY's Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force to Bracewell's team of former senior DOJ prosecutors.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Jason Richman has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in its government enforcement and investigations practice group. Richman comes to Bracewell after over a decade at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), where he most recently served as Co-Chief of the National Security and International Narcotics Unit for over three years. As Co-Chief, he supervised a team of federal prosecutors responsible for hundreds of investigations and prosecutions involving terrorism, international narcotics trafficking, sanctions evasion, export control violations and money laundering, including matters involving the unlawful diversion of U.S. artificial intelligence technology. Richman is an expert on developments in Venezuela, having brought an indictment against President Nicolás Maduro.

Richman joins a growing group of former federal prosecutors and judges at Bracewell. They include the firm's most recent hire, Dina McLeod, former Chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at SDNY; Nicole Boeckmann, a former First Assistant U.S. Attorney and Acting Chief of the Criminal Division for the Eastern District of New York; practice chair Seth DuCharme, former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Alamdar S. Hamdani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas; Jeffery B. Vaden, former First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas; and retired federal judges Roslyn R. Mauskopf and Barbara S. Jones.

Richman's arrival comes as companies and individuals across sectors face intensifying federal scrutiny of sanctions compliance, export controls and the cross-border movement of sensitive technology, as well the DOJ's recent designation of groups operating in Central and South America as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

"I am excited to welcome Jason to Bracewell and our premier government enforcement and investigations practice," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "His distinguished leadership and experience in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York further strengthens one of our most highly regarded and successful practice areas."

During his tenure at SDNY, Richman supervised and tried landmark cases involving multiple former heads of state, the perpetrators of multiple terrorist attacks around the world, including New York City, and the investigation and prosecution of large-scale sanctions evasion, export control and white-collar violations. He regularly coordinated with the Department of Justice's Office of the Deputy Attorney General and National Security Division, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), and the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). His experience spans the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), OFAC sanctions and the designation and prosecution of foreign terrorist organizations.

"AI, sanctions and export controls are now the front line of federal enforcement, and the government is pursuing these cases aggressively," said DuCharme, chair of Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations group. "Jason helped shape that strategy. He supervised some of the most significant investigations in this space, and our clients will benefit from that experience from day one."

"My work at SDNY involved national security, sanctions enforcement and export control investigations and prosecutions. I look forward to advising clients facing those issues and many others. Bracewell's collegial culture and the depth of its white-collar, regulatory and government relations capabilities make it the right place to build my practice," said Richman.

Before joining SDNY as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2015, Richman was an associate in the corporate defense group at Proskauer Rose LLP. He received his J.D. from New York University School of Law and his B.A. in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania.





Jason Richman, Bracewell LLP, Partner

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About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

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