

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased the most since late 2022 in September on energy prices, the statistical office INE said Monday.



Producer prices grew 18.3 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 13.2 percent increase posted in August. The rate was the highest since November 2022.



Energy prices were the primary driver of this acceleration, which climbed 49.8 percent. Intermediate goods prices were up 7.5 percent. Capital and consumer goods prices rose 2.3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer price inflation advanced to 4.0 percent from 2.9 percent in the previous month, data showed.



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