Appdome's Agentic Platform Named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leader for Mobile Enterprise Security

Recognition highlights the need for mobile brands and enterprises to replace manual engineering and security work with agentic platforms and operating models.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is accelerating the threat and economic lifecycle. Mobile applications have become the primary gateway for fraud, commerce, and work. As a result, mobile brands and enterprises must transform their cybersecurity and anti-fraud functions from manual (human-powered and scaled) organizations to machine (agentic-powered and scaled) organizations to keep pace with emerging AI threats and opportunities alike. Appdome is the only solution bringing the power of agentic coding, threat analysis, and autonomous reasoning to the mobile business in a single, easy-to-use platform, this year earning Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the Mobile Enterprise Security Industry. Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Appdome excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its strategic initiatives with the evolving needs of the mobile-first business while executing with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Appdome's agentic architecture extends beyond application protection to actively help organizations manage, adapt, and optimize their mobile security posture. Rather than functioning as a traditional AI assistant that simply provides recommendations, Appdome's AI agents are designed to execute security-related tasks, build protections into mobile applications, analyze live attack data, and continuously evaluate whether an application's protections align with evolving threat conditions," said Ozgun Pelit, Sr. Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on leveraging agentic automation to deliver an increasingly comprehensive mobile protection portfolio, Appdome has demonstrated its ability to address an increasingly diverse and sophisticated threat landscape. Its platform enables organizations to address security, fraud, bot, deepfake, identity, compliance, and operational challenges across consumer-facing and enterprise mobile applications while reducing the engineering and management burden associated with traditional security approaches.

Agentic automation is central to Appdome's approach, enabling its system to perform work traditionally handled by human engineering and security teams. Rather than using AI to advise or provide sample code to mobile engineering teams, the system does the work. Security and engineering teams define the scope of protections, policies, and outcomes they require, and Appdome's platform codes, integrates, and maintains any of 400+ security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, anti-bot, social engineering prevention, API, and identity protections directly in Android and iOS applications as a continuous part of the engineering pipeline. Appdome's platform also incorporates a real-time feedback loop, wherein the system ingests threat and operational data from mobile applications and devices running Appdome protections. Special purpose agents are available to human administrators to interrogate and evaluate any part of the agentic process or decisions performed by Appdome, ensuring human management and governance throughout the process.

"Cybersecurity teams must operate at the same speed and scale as increasingly agentic engineering teams and agentic threats," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator & CEO of Appdome. "The old operating model that emphasized several manually implemented and maintained point products is too slow, fragmented and brittle. In the agentic age, cyber teams need to define the objectives and let Appdome's agents do the work required to continuously deliver and maintain those objectives."

Appdome's commitment to simplifying mobile brand, business and enterprise protection further strengthens its position in the market. The platform supports use cases in mobile commerce and work, including Mobile Endpoint Protection, Mobile Enterprise Security, Mobile Threat Defense, as well as conditional access, while enabling organizations to protect employees, contractors, partners, and customers across complex mobile ecosystems. Its ability to embed security controls directly into mobile web and native applications also helps organizations reduce operational complexity and accelerate deployment.

Frost & Sullivan commends Appdome for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, technological innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's agentic architecture, automation capabilities, and customer-first approach are helping shape the future of Mobile Enterprise Security while enabling organizations to strengthen their mobile security posture at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Read the full Frost & Sullivan report here: https://www.appdome.com/download-the-frost-sullivan-report/

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

About Appdome

Appdome uses agentic automation to protect thousands of mobile brands at machine scale. Its patented workflow platform can code and maintain 400+ protections, including security, anti-fraud, deepfake, ATO and anti-bot protections in mobile applications without human intervention or manual coding work. Each protection is autonomously adaptable, leveraging the largest live feedback loop of 1.3 trillion threat events generated from 4 billion installs per month. The platform allows brands to access and interrogate their business context through five agentic workers, all inside secure enterprise guardrails to ensure continuous compliance for the channel globally.

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