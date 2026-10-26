China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2027 Preview: Celebrating 30 Years with a Renewed Focus on Quality, Innovation and Industry Value

CIFF Guangzhou 2027 Preview: Celebrating 30 Years with a Renewed Focus on Quality, Innovation and Industry Value

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 59th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF Guangzhou) will mark its 30th anniversary in 2027. Running March 18-21 and March 28-31, the two-phase event will showcase furniture, home décor, textiles, outdoor living, office and commercial solutions, and manufacturing technologies under the theme "Power the Next." It will focus on quality, innovation, and tangible value, further advancing its role in empowering industry.

Quality will remain at the heart of the fair's development strategy. Guided by market demand and industry trends, the event will further strengthen its professional, market-oriented, and digitalized positioning through enhanced planning and content.

The Home Furniture Exhibition will focus on product launches, brand globalization and business matching, while a new Designer-selected Material Zone will connect designers with premium materials and related categories. Meanwhile, dedicated zones for new retail, smart upholstered furniture, senior living and pet-friendly home solutions will continue to support emerging consumer trends and evolving lifestyle needs.

The Office and Commercial Space Exhibition will showcase sustainable workplace solutions spanning design, development and manufacturing. Notably, a new dedicated esports zone in the office seating section will highlight growing demand for products that combine gaming performance, ergonomic comfort and workplace innovation.

Innovation will serve as another key theme across the fair. Smart home products, intelligent office solutions and advanced manufacturing technologies will feature prominently throughout the exhibition. The former machinery section in CIFM/interzum guangzhou will be upgraded into a Home Smart Manufacturing Zone, highlighting flexible production lines, unmanned manufacturing systems, industrial robotics and other technologies shaping the future of furniture production.

Alongside technological advancement, sustainability will remain a priority. The fair will continue promoting environmentally responsible exhibition practices, encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials and low-carbon booth designs while integrating sustainability principles throughout the event experience.

Beyond the exhibition floor, CIFF Guangzhou will strengthen its year-round service model by connecting promotion, business matchmaking and sourcing opportunities, while deepening engagement in established and emerging markets, such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Central Asia.

Since its launch in 1998, CIFF Guangzhou has evolved beyond a trade exhibition into an industry platform. Entering its fourth decade, the 59th edition will showcase innovation and foster business growth, collaboration, and sustainable development across the global furniture sector.

To pre-register, please visit https://xt.ciff-gz.com/ciffen/index.html?ly=59H00040.

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