Datamaran Limited: Datamaran Launches AI-Powered Applicability Assessment to Show Companies Which Regulations Apply to Them

Datamaran Launches AI-Powered Applicability Assessment to Show Companies Which Regulations Apply to Them

New Regulatory Monitoring feature combines AI with expert validation to deliver continuous, entity-level assessments of active and proposed mandatory regulations.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Datamaran announced the general availability of Applicability Assessment, a new feature of its Regulatory Monitoring platform.

For organizations operating across multiple countries, knowing which regulations apply is still largely a manual process of checking hundreds of rules against thresholds one entity at a time, repeating that exercise whenever something changes. The process doesn't scale, and cutting corners risks missing obligations that matter.

Applicability Assessment turns this exercise into a continuous, AI-assisted and expert-validated capability. With one click, companies can assess every entity in a group against active and proposed mandatory regulations. Each entity and regulation pairing is rated Likely, Unlikely, or Uncertain to apply, with the reasoning behind every determination laid out.

"'We just need to know what applies to us' is something we hear often from legal, compliance, and sustainability teams. Applicability Assessment provides that information quickly and reliably at the entity level at scale."

- Marjella Lecourt-Alma, CEO and co-founder, Datamaran

Companies that piloted Applicability Assessment ahead of launch highlighted the transparency of its logic and its ease of use:

"Datamaran's Applicability Assessment made the same determinations we would make, and I liked the logic. Being able to look at the assessment criteria and have that logic really laid out gives me confidence. And because we have a lot of different discrete organizations, being able to start from a dashboard is very valuable."

- Pilot user, global industrial manufacturer

"The Applicability Assessment is really user-friendly and very straightforward to use. It calls out pretty clearly which data fields are missing, so we know exactly what's needed to get to an answer."

- Pilot user, global food manufacturer

Key Capabilities

Auto-Populated Entity Profiles: Pre-fills HQ, countries of operation, sector, revenue, headcount, and more.

Pre-fills HQ, countries of operation, sector, revenue, headcount, and more. Flexible Entity Groups: Organizes entities by region, business unit, supplier tier, or any other lens.

Organizes entities by region, business unit, supplier tier, or any other lens. One-Click Assessment: Assesses a whole group in a single click, starting from saved views, curated searches, or regulation notifications.

Assesses a whole group in a single click, starting from saved views, curated searches, or regulation notifications. Transparent Results: Shows the criteria behind every determination and flags the data needed to resolve ' Uncertain' results.

Shows the criteria behind every determination and flags the data needed to resolve ' results. Dashboard and Audit Trail: Shows exposure by regulation and entity, and tracks every change.

Shows exposure by regulation and entity, and tracks every change. Expert Review (coming soon): Assigns subject-matter experts to validate results and record their rationale.

From Discovery to Decision

Datamaran tracks mandatory regulations and voluntary initiatives across 99 non-financial topics and 190+ countries. Because assessments cover proposed regulations, organizations can plan for obligations long before they take effect - in the same platform they use to discover and monitor them. In one client study, research that took around 28 hours manually took five minutes with Datamaran.

To learn more or book a demo, visit https://www.datamaran.com/regulatory-monitoring.

About Datamaran

Datamaran provides AI-powered risk and governance tools, trusted by leading organizations globally. Datamaran combines advanced AI with structured governance workflows to deliver continuous, decision-ready insights on risks, regulations, and stakeholder expectations, enabling stronger governance and long-term resilience.

Helen Skeen, VP of Marketing: helen.skeen@datamaran.com.

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