

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic lost power in an election held after a wave of student-led protests.



Vucic, the leader of right-wing Serbian Progressive Party, conceded defeat in the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday, leading to celebrations across the streets of Belgrade.



Vucic was forced to call the elections ahead of the scheduled term of the parliament after two year old series of protests triggered by the deadly collapse of a canopy in a rail station in the northern city of Novi Sad, which was seen as emblematic of high-level corruption and negligence.



It brings to end long 14 years of rule by Vucic in the Balkan country.



Students' List, the anti-corruption movement that attracted anti-government voters, is projected to win up to 140 seats while the Progressive Party will have around 105 seats in the 250-member Parliament.



In a speech conceding defeat, Vucic said the Students' List had a half million votes' lead over his party's candidates.



Since the Serbian constitution doesn't allow a president to seek a third term, Vucic was aiming to become the Prime Minister by winning the election, and called snap polls after stepping down from the presidency last month.



Before being elected President, Vucic was Serbia's Prime Minister, a post he left in 2017.



The newly formed Students' List movement, comprised of university students, has no obvious political leaders but its candidates are little-known experts, athletes, farmers, doctors, academics and sports personalities.



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