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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 14:12 Uhr
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Plasma Pen: Why beauty experts say you should book your party season 'tweakments' now

Why beauty experts say you should book your party season 'tweakments' now

Plasma Pen founder Louise Walsh explains how to time tweakments so you look and feel your best from the first party to New Year's Eve.

LIVERPOOL, England, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plasma Pen founder Louise Walsh explains how to time tweakments so you look and feel your best from the first party to New Year's Eve.

With the first Christmas parties under two months away, tweakment calendars are about to fill. Timing, says Louise Walsh, founder of Plasma Pen, is where people often go wrong.

For first-timers especially, it is easy to underestimate how long treatments take to settle before the busiest weeks of the social calendar.

"Every December I see people book a skin-tightening treatment the week before a party and expect to look polished on the night," says Louise. "Anything that works by stimulating collagen needs time to heal, and then more time to show results."

With plasma fibroblast, for example, Louise says small carbon crusts typically shed within five to ten days, while final results build over six to eight weeks, varying from person to person. To look their best for the first big December parties, treatment-takers should book by the end of October.

Louise's Christmas countdown:

  • 6 to 8 weeks before your first event: Anything designed to tighten or rebuild skin. Book now.

  • 2 to 3 weeks before: The last window for any treatment with visible healing.

  • Final week: Nothing new. "Your skin should only meet products and treatments it already knows before a big night."

Louise's advice is to list every date in the calendar, from the work party to Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, then count back from the first. Treatments timed for that date will have settled for the rest.

"The aim isn't to look different," says Louise. "It's to feel like yourself, only more rested, when life is at its busiest. Plan in October and you can enjoy December, feeling your best."

Louise recommends booking with a qualified, insured practitioner and starting with a consultation.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/why-beauty-experts-say-you-should-book-your-party-season-tweakments-now-302919362.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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