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WKN: A3DAJT | ISIN: BMG1466R1732 | Ticker-Symbol: B2W
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 13:53
3,502 Euro
-11,03 % -0,434
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORR DRILLING LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORR DRILLING LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4643,54215:02
3,4643,54215:02
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 09:07 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Borr Drilling Limited - Prospector 5 Rig Incident Update

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) ("Borr Drilling") provides an update on the Prospector 5 incident offshore Gabon, first announced by the Company on October 25, 2026.

Of the 115 personnel on board, 110 are safe and accounted for. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for the five individuals who remain unaccounted for. The Company is in contact with the families of the missing personnel.

The 110 personnel accounted for are being brought ashore in Gabon, where care and support is being provided.

Borr Drilling's onshore emergency response team continues to work with local authorities and our customer, to respond to the incident, support those affected and to continue to search for missing personnel. Extensive marine and air search and rescue operations remain ongoing.

The Company is working with its partners and authorities to ensure a robust investigation is carried out into the cause of the incident; however, the immediate and overriding priority remains the ongoing search and rescue efforts and doing everything possible to assist the authorities and specialists leading these operations to locate the missing individuals and support those safely accounted for.

Family members seeking information or assistance may continue to contact the team at +44 (0)1224 087026.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---prospector-5-rig-incident-update,c4415079

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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