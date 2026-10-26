RedChip Companies, Inc.: Replays from RedChip's Next Generation of Energy Infrastructure Virtual Investor Conference Now Available

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced that on-demand replays from its Powering the Future: The Next Generation of Energy Infrastructure virtual investor conference, held October 22, 2026, are now available.

The full-day virtual event featured senior executives from publicly traded companies developing the technologies, resources, and infrastructure transforming how energy is produced, distributed, stored, and utilized. The conference showcased companies advancing innovation across nuclear energy, renewable power, critical materials, alternative fuels, energy storage, and next-generation power infrastructure. Investors who were unable to attend the live event-or who wish to revisit specific company presentations-can now access video replays at their convenience.

"The growing demand for reliable, scalable energy infrastructure is creating significant opportunities for companies developing the technologies and resources needed to power the future," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "From the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers to renewed investment in nuclear energy and advances in renewable power and energy storage, the energy landscape is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Our conference provided investors with direct access to companies addressing these critical needs, and by making the presentations available on demand, we're extending the opportunity to gain valuable insights into the businesses helping shape the next generation of global energy infrastructure."

Conference Presentation Replays

Investors may view individual company presentations and Q&A sessions using the links below:

Deep Fission (Nasdaq:FISN)

Deep Isolation Nuclear (OTCQB:DBHL)

D3 Energy (OTCQX:DNRGF)

Additional presentation replays are available on RedChip's YouTube channel.

Each replay provides investors with insight into corporate strategies, technology differentiation, commercialization initiatives, strategic partnerships, project development activities, and growth opportunities across the evolving energy landscape. As highlighted throughout the conference, accelerating electricity demand, expanding AI and data center infrastructure, and continued investment in advanced energy technologies are driving innovation across the global energy value chain and creating opportunities for companies positioned to address the world's changing power requirements.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 33 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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RedChat is an AI-powered investment research assistant designed to give investors instant access to critical insights from SEC filings, press releases, and corporate disclosures. Built to streamline small-cap and microcap stock research, RedChat analyzes thousands of public company documents and delivers clear, context-rich answers to investor questions in seconds. Instead of manually reviewing lengthy filings, investors can simply ask RedChat about financial results, partnerships, business strategy, or recent announcements and receive precise, source-based summaries. Investors can experience RedChat and start exploring stocks today at www.redchip.com/stocks or www.red.chat.

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Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/replays-from-redchips-next-generation-of-energy-infrastructure-v-1241583