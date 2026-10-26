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WKN: A14YFN | ISIN: US74624M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PU
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 14:44
111,90 Euro
+1,54 % +1,70
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ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Everpure Impact Report 2026: Supporting Communities Globally

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Social impact: Supporting communities globally

Everpure and the Everpure Foundation support communities through strategic grantmaking, employee giving, and volunteerism.

Guided by our commitment to "Go Do Good," we partner with nonprofits and engage employees as donors, volunteers, and community champions. In FY26, we expanded global volunteer opportunities and increased charitable contributions from the company and foundation, resulting in more than $3.8 million donated to community-based nonprofits. These efforts have the added benefit of supporting the company's goals to recruit top talent, retain employees, and foster a purpose-driven company culture.

This year, we focused on expanding volunteer events globally to engage more employees and grow our culture of purpose. We also increased charitable contributions from both the company and foundation.

Strategic grantmaking

The company and foundation provide strategic grants in areas that intersect corporate strategy, employee passion, and community need. Collectively, we award grants focused on the environment, workforce development, and community needs, including disaster response.

Environmental sustainability

We are committed to leveraging our philanthropic resources for the planet's benefit. The foundation completed a strategic redesign of its environmental sustainability grantmaking program, resulting in three priority areas:

  • Nature-based solutions: Harnessing the power of nature to preserve the environment, the foundation supported the Nature Conservancy efforts to advance peatland restoration in Minnesota and Sázíme Stromy's tree planting activities in the Czech Republic.
  • Community-led transitions to low-carbon energy: Funding solar energy projects led by locally rooted community organizations worldwide, the foundation embarked on a new partnership with The Honnold Foundation.
  • Data and climate: Ensuring that stakeholders and decision-makers can access high-quality, real-time data about the climate, the foundation began its work to identify suitable partner(s) to advance this work.

Environmental sustainability

We are committed to leveraging our philanthropic resources for the planet's benefit. The foundation completed a strategic redesign of its environmental sustainability grantmaking program, resulting in three priority areas:

  • Nature-based solutions: Harnessing the power of nature to preserve the environment, the foundation supported the Nature Conservancy efforts to advance peatland restoration in Minnesota and Sázíme Stromy's tree planting activities in the Czech Republic.
  • Community-led transitions to low-carbon energy: Funding solar energy projects led by locally rooted community organizations worldwide, the foundation embarked on a new partnership with The Honnold Foundation.
  • Data and climate: Ensuring that stakeholders and decision-makers can access high-quality, real-time data about the climate, the foundation began its work to identify suitable partner(s) to advance this work.

Workforce development

An inclusive workplace enables creativity and business success. Everpure Foundation provides grants that break down barriers and expand access to opportunity, helping strengthen pathways into technology careers, in alignment with the company's broader efforts to build a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

In FY26, the foundation acted on its commitment to supporting emerging talent from low-income communities, providing strategic grants to Rewriting the Code (RTC), ColorStack, and Last Mile Education Fund, among other community-based organizations. In addition to financial support from the foundation, Silicon Valley employees participated in speed networking sessions with RTC members and conducted mock interviews with university students at ColorStack's annual summit.

In London and Las Vegas, we continued our tradition of hosting female students and young professionals at our Pure Accelerate conferences. In Prague, employees collaborated with PyLadies to offer technical workshops and networking events. And in Bangalore, employees packed feminine hygiene products so students don't miss school due to lack of supplies or support.

Community and disaster response

We believe everyone should have access to nutritious food, clean water, and safe and stable housing. In FY26, the foundation launched its community and disaster response portfolio, providing financial support to food banks in key locations across the United States. In addition, Everpure employees in the Czech Republic, Japan, Singapore, the UK, and various US offices volunteered throughout the year with community service agencies, sorting food, preparing meals, and assembling snack packs for neighbors in need.

Learn more about our support of global communities and grantmaking scorecard in the 2026 Impact Report

Find more stories and multimedia from Everpure at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Everpure
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/everpure
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Everpure



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/everpure-impact-report-2026-supporting-communities-globally-1241591

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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