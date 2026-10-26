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ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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TikaMobile Announces TikaMarket Access, Market Access Software That Connects Payer Coverage to the Field

Formulary Wins Reach Sales Teams as They Happen, With Commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid Coverage in a Single View

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / TikaMobile today announced TikaMarket Access, market access software that gives pharmaceutical and biotech market access teams a single view of every payer account, from formulary status and coverage to the account plan, and alerts the field when a product wins coverage. TikaMarket Access works alongside TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, giving commercial access teams their own connected workspace.

Access can make or break a launch, but many teams still track coverage across disconnected spreadsheets, and good news can take too long to reach the sales representatives who need it.

With TikaMarket Access, teams can:

  • Compare formulary coverage against competing products
  • See medical and pharmacy lives across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid plans, where available
  • Review coverage by state, payer, and channel
  • Keep a clear plan for every payer account
  • Track where each account stands in contract development
  • Alert the field when a formulary win occurs

"Market access is where commercial strategy succeeds or stalls, and the field needs to hear about every coverage win as soon as it happens," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "This is how we see the future of market access: one view of every payer, and a direct line to the people who act on it."

TikaMarket Access works with a company's existing CRM. Medical Affairs teams working with the same accounts use TikaValue and Outcomes, which keeps medical and commercial work separate.

TikaMarket Access is available now. Learn more at tikamobile.com/pharmaceuticals/market-access or request a demo at lp.tikamobile.com/demo.

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com.

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile
MSharma@TikaMobile.com
+1 (646) 650-5545
485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-announces-tikamarket-access-market-access-software-tha-1240636

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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