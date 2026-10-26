THE FASHION SHOWS LLC: Miami Fashion Week Celebrates 10 Years With a Landmark Anniversary Edition, October 13-18, 2026

The milestone celebration brought together international designers, Latin American talent, fashion innovation and a new Pop-Up retail experience

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) celebrated its landmark 10th anniversary October 13-18, 2026, bringing together international designers, Latin American talent and Miami's creative community for six days of runway presentations, industry programming and special events. The milestone edition celebrated a decade of connecting Miami with the international fashion industry while continuing to expand beyond the runway through sustainability, technology, education and cultural exchange. Further strengthening its ties to the local community, MIAFW established a long-term partnership with Miami Dade College and Miami Fashion Institute.

Images: Courtesy of Miami Fashion Week

"Celebrating 10 years of Miami Fashion Week is an incredibly meaningful milestone," said Lourdes Fernandez-Velasco, Executive Director of Miami Fashion Week. "Over the past decade, we've built a platform that connects designers, creatives and industry leaders from around the world while remaining deeply rooted in Miami. This year is both a celebration of how far we've come and an exciting look at where fashion is going next."

The anniversary celebration kicked off October 13 with a press conference at the historic Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, featuring Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dade College Vice President Maryam Laguna Borrego, Chairperson for Miami Fashion Institute Oscar Lopez, Founder of Stitch Lab Karina Rosendo and designer Yenny Bastida. The day continued with a private brunch bringing together leading fashion influencers at Mr. C, culminating in Miami Fashion Week's signature Gala at Queen Miami Beach. The evening featured a runway presentation by Andrés Otálora and a performance by Latin Grammy winner Joaquina, benefiting the Miami Fashion Institute at Miami Dade College.

Runway Highlights

Throughout the week, MIAFW showcased international and Latin American designers across some of Miami's most iconic venues, including:

October 13: Andrés Otálora at Queen Miami Beach

Andrés Otálora at Queen Miami Beach October 14: Beatriz de la Cámara at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove

Beatriz de la Cámara at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove October 15: Jenny Polanco at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove

Jenny Polanco at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove October 16: Jacqueline Then, Giannina Azar and Jhoan Sebastian Grey at the Freedom Tower

Jacqueline Then, Giannina Azar and Jhoan Sebastian Grey at the Freedom Tower October 17: Vero Diaz, Yenny Bastida and Efrain Mogollón at the Freedom Tower

Vero Diaz, Yenny Bastida and Efrain Mogollón at the Freedom Tower October 18: Sitka Semsch on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

The collections reflected the diversity, creativity and craftsmanship of Latin American fashion, reinforcing MIAFW's role as an international platform for established and emerging talent.

Beyond the Runway: Miami Fashion Week Pop Up x Stitch Lab, Presented and Hosted by Terranova

For the first time, Miami Fashion Week partnered with Stitch Lab for a curated retail pop-up at 350 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, October 16-18. Presented and hosted by Terranova, the experience brought fashion directly to consumers, offering opportunities to meet designers, discover new collections and shop ready-to-wear, eveningwear, handbags, shoes and jewelry. Featuring more than 20 designers and brands from Latin America and beyond, the pop-up connected participating designers with shoppers, buyers, stylists, content creators and media, extending the MIAFW experience beyond the runway.

Fashion, Technology & Education

The annual Miami Fashion Week Summit, held October 14 at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, brought together industry leaders, creatives and innovators for conversations exploring sustainability, artificial intelligence, technology and the future of fashion with 9 panels. First launched in 2017, the Summit continues to position MIAFW at the intersection of fashion and innovation. As MIAFW's Exclusive Educational Partner, Miami Dade College and its Miami Fashion Institute played an integral role in this year's anniversary edition, providing students with opportunities to participate in castings, fittings, production and special events.

Supported by Miami-Dade County & Rooted in Inclusivity

With the continued support of Miami-Dade County, MIAFW continues to strengthen Miami's position as a global fashion destination. For a decade, the platform has championed Latin American and international talent, inclusivity and cultural diversity, connecting designers and industry leaders while reinforcing Miami's role as a bridge between North and South America.

Looking Ahead: Miami Fashion Week 2027 & the second edition of Virtual Fashion Awards (VFA)

Following its milestone anniversary, Miami Fashion Week is looking ahead to 2027, inviting designers, brands and industry professionals to register early and take advantage of special introductory pricing, with the best rates available to those who register first. Building on its commitment to fashion innovation, MIAFW is also preparing for the Virtual Fashion Awards (VFA) 2027, scheduled for May 2027. Introduced in 2026, the initiative highlights the growing intersection of fashion, digital creativity, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Media Resources & Videos

MIAFW 10th Anniversary Video: https://toac.box.com/s/y9wzi9yfkzskeigsypcm1ps8z11jywt7

https://toac.box.com/s/y9wzi9yfkzskeigsypcm1ps8z11jywt7 MIAFW 2026 Recap: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iv4DKndZ_SXUYeAonUB7nYYV2xJ3NRoN/view

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iv4DKndZ_SXUYeAonUB7nYYV2xJ3NRoN/view Virtual Fashion Awards 2027 Registration: https://www.miamifashionweek.com/vfaapplications

About Miami Fashion Week

Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) is officially recognized by the CFDA's Fashion Calendar Important Dates alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan. Rooted in fashion, art, sustainability and innovation, MIAFW bridges continents by spotlighting Latin American designers, international talent and Miami's own creative community. In 2026, MIAFW celebrates its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of connecting designers, industry leaders and audiences through fashion in Miami. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com and follow @miamifashionweek.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LORA PR

Laura Neroulias

laura@lorapr.com

SOURCE: THE FASHION SHOWS LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/miami-fashion-weekr-celebrates-10-years-with-a-landmark-anniversar-1241495