Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - DealFlow Events is excited to present The PIPEs Conference on November 4-5 in Hollywood, FL. This is the largest event focused on private investments in public equity. Now in its third decade, The PIPEs Conference is where forward-thinking finance professionals get ahead of the curve and small-cap public companies get a chance to meet the industry, all in one room.

Attendees can network with leading investors, legal and accounting experts, and finance advisors - the people empowered to get deals done. DealFlow Events' industry-best scheduling app enables participants to plan private 1-on-1 meetings in advance, enhancing productivity for everyone during the conference.

In-depth panel discussions at this year's conference include:

NASDAQ'S $5M RULE

How tougher listing standards could impact liquidity, reshape financing options and create new risks for smaller public companies.

RETHINKING THE 10-Q

An in-depth look at the potential shift to semiannual reporting. Identify the cost savings for issuers, the trade-offs for investors and the implications for public-market participation.

THE REGULATORY TIGHTROPE

Get ahead of the legal and regulatory issues that can derail a PIPE. SEC scrutiny, MNPI, wall-crossing, registration rights and disclosure deadlines.

WHEN PIPE INVESTORS TURN ACTIVIST

Prepare for investors who want more than a financial stake. Explore how to negotiate board representation, manage competing agendas and turn investor influence into (or away from) strategic value.

REVERSE MERGERS + PIPEs

Do reverse mergers offer a smarter route to the public markets? Explore how to structure PIPE financing and evaluate deal risks.

THE NEXT DECADE OF PIPEs

Explore how AI, tokenization, digital securities and new distribution models could transform PIPEs. Identify the technologies to watch and the opportunities to pursue.

Gathering at the luxurious Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, attendees can take advantage of new offerings this year, including dedicated workshops covering legal and accounting issues impacting PIPE transactions.

Toward the conclusion of the conference, DealFlow Events will also be giving away tickets to see legendary rock band RUSH, performing at the Seminole the evening of Nov. 5.

DealFlow Events thanks the following corporate sponsors for their support of The PIPEs Conference:

DIAMOND SPONSOR

Loeb & Loeb

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Ellenoff Grossman and Schole

Money Channel NYC

Lucosky Brookman

GOLD SPONSORS

The Nuvo Group

Calabrese Consulting

Katten Partners

MBP Global

SILVER SPONSORS

D. Boral Capital

McDermott Will & Schulte

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton

RRBB

Roth Capital Partners

RedChip Companies

Whiteford

Withum

Joseph Gunnar & Co.

Weaver

McGuireWoods

Zarif Law Group

Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

Lowenstein Sandler LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel

ArcStone Securities & Investments

Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro

Aegis Capital

Centri Business Consulting

EF Hutton

PROMOTIONAL SPONSORS

ABZ Law

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li

The Crone Law Group

MEDIA PARTNER

TMX Newsfile

About The PIPEs Conference and DealFlow Events

The PIPEs Conference brings together institutional investors, small cap companies, investment banks, and advisors working in private investments in public equity. Produced by DealFlow Events, The PIPEs Conference was launched over 20 years ago and serves as the definitive forum for the PIPE market.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320810