Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - DealFlow Events is excited to present The PIPEs Conference on November 4-5 in Hollywood, FL. This is the largest event focused on private investments in public equity. Now in its third decade, The PIPEs Conference is where forward-thinking finance professionals get ahead of the curve and small-cap public companies get a chance to meet the industry, all in one room.
Attendees can network with leading investors, legal and accounting experts, and finance advisors - the people empowered to get deals done. DealFlow Events' industry-best scheduling app enables participants to plan private 1-on-1 meetings in advance, enhancing productivity for everyone during the conference.
In-depth panel discussions at this year's conference include:
NASDAQ'S $5M RULE
How tougher listing standards could impact liquidity, reshape financing options and create new risks for smaller public companies.
RETHINKING THE 10-Q
An in-depth look at the potential shift to semiannual reporting. Identify the cost savings for issuers, the trade-offs for investors and the implications for public-market participation.
THE REGULATORY TIGHTROPE
Get ahead of the legal and regulatory issues that can derail a PIPE. SEC scrutiny, MNPI, wall-crossing, registration rights and disclosure deadlines.
WHEN PIPE INVESTORS TURN ACTIVIST
Prepare for investors who want more than a financial stake. Explore how to negotiate board representation, manage competing agendas and turn investor influence into (or away from) strategic value.
REVERSE MERGERS + PIPEs
Do reverse mergers offer a smarter route to the public markets? Explore how to structure PIPE financing and evaluate deal risks.
THE NEXT DECADE OF PIPEs
Explore how AI, tokenization, digital securities and new distribution models could transform PIPEs. Identify the technologies to watch and the opportunities to pursue.
Gathering at the luxurious Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, attendees can take advantage of new offerings this year, including dedicated workshops covering legal and accounting issues impacting PIPE transactions.
Toward the conclusion of the conference, DealFlow Events will also be giving away tickets to see legendary rock band RUSH, performing at the Seminole the evening of Nov. 5.
DealFlow Events thanks the following corporate sponsors for their support of The PIPEs Conference:
DIAMOND SPONSOR
Loeb & Loeb
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Ellenoff Grossman and Schole
Money Channel NYC
Lucosky Brookman
GOLD SPONSORS
The Nuvo Group
Calabrese Consulting
Katten Partners
MBP Global
SILVER SPONSORS
D. Boral Capital
McDermott Will & Schulte
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton
RRBB
Roth Capital Partners
RedChip Companies
Whiteford
Withum
Joseph Gunnar & Co.
Weaver
McGuireWoods
Zarif Law Group
Continental Stock Transfer & Trust
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel
ArcStone Securities & Investments
Glaser Weil Fink Howard Jordan & Shapiro
Aegis Capital
Centri Business Consulting
EF Hutton
PROMOTIONAL SPONSORS
ABZ Law
Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li
The Crone Law Group
MEDIA PARTNER
TMX Newsfile
About The PIPEs Conference and DealFlow Events
The PIPEs Conference brings together institutional investors, small cap companies, investment banks, and advisors working in private investments in public equity. Produced by DealFlow Events, The PIPEs Conference was launched over 20 years ago and serves as the definitive forum for the PIPE market.
For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Steve Evans
DealFlow Events
(516) 876-8006
sevans@dealflowevents.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320810