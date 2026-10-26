The new brown colorway pairs traditional eyewear craftsmanship with display-first technology, alongside Even G2 Clip (Polarized) and Even G2 Chain

Even Realities, the company behind camera-free, display-first smart glasses, today introduced Brown 2, a new tortoiseshell-inspired colorway for Even G2, alongside two accessories: Even G2 Clip (Polarized) and the Even G2 Chain. Designed to bring the warmth and character of traditional tortoiseshell eyewear to smart glasses, Brown 2 features a newly developed material that carries its layered pattern throughout the frame rather than applying it as a surface finish.

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Even G2 Chain. Photo Credit: Even Realities

Each frame is individually shaped, pressed, tumbled, and polished for 20 hours, creating subtle variations that make every pair unique. Brown 2 is also the lightest Even G2 design to date, while retaining the camera-free, display-first technology that brings live translation, notifications, and a teleprompter directly into the wearer's field of view.

"For smart glasses to become part of everyday life, they need to feel like eyewear first, not technology," said Will Wang, founder and CEO of Even Realities. "The best technology fits naturally into your life, and that starts with designing glasses people genuinely want to wear. With Brown 2, we're bringing the craftsmanship and individuality of traditional eyewear into smart glasses, without compromising the technology that makes them useful."

Even G2 Brown 2: A Classic Eyewear Design, Reimagined

Traditional tortoiseshell eyewear is typically made from acetate, a material valued for its warmth and visual depth but sensitive to heat and humidity. For smart glasses, which require precise internal architecture to support their displays, Even Realities developed a new material that captures the richness of tortoiseshell while maintaining the structural precision, balance, and display clarity of Even G2. Brown 2 is available in both Frame A and Frame B styles.

Even G2 Clip (Polarized): Style and Protection for Brighter Days

The new polarized Even G2 clips extend Even G2's versatility outdoors, combining practical sun protection with a refined eyewear aesthetic. Featuring Silver Gray polarized lenses, the clips reduce glare from roads, water, and other reflective surfaces while providing 100% UVA/UVB protection. Designed for bright commutes and everyday outdoor use, the clips are available in both Frame A and Frame B styles.

Even G2 Chain: A Practical Accessory for Everyday Wear

The Even G2 Chain offers a convenient way to keep the glasses close when they're not being worn, particularly for users who regularly take them on and off throughout the day. Crafted from stainless steel with a sandblasted gunmetal finish, the Chain complements Even G2's understated design while allowing the glasses to rest comfortably around the neck between uses.

Pricing and Availability

Even G2 Brown 2, Polarized Sun Clips, and the Even G2 Chain are available worldwide beginning today at www.evenrealities.com.

U.S. pricing is as follows:

Even G2 Brown 2: $649

$649 Even G2 Clip (Polarized): $149

$149 Even G2 Chain: $79

International pricing and regional availability details can be found on the Even Realities website.

About Even Realities

Even Realities is a Shenzhen-based technology company building AI-powered smart glasses. Its flagship product, Even G2, is designed around a simple belief: the best technology doesn't demand your attention it earns it. Even's approach to AI is human-first and privacy-first, built for the world as it is today, not the one being promised for tomorrow.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Spenser Blank, Global Communications Lead

pr@evenrealities.com