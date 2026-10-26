Transportation Management System Market worth $47.55 billion by 2032 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Transportation Management System Market is estimated to grow from USD 21.42 billion in 2026 to USD 47.55 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 54 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Transportation Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2032'

Transportation Management System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2032

2020-2032 2025 Market Size: USD 18.50 billion

USD 18.50 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 21.42 billion

USD 21.42 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 47.55 billion

USD 47.55 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 14.2%

Transportation Management System Market Trends & Insights:

The TMS Market is witnessing strong growth as enterprises modernize transportation and logistics operations to improve efficiency, reduce freight costs, and enhance supply-chain visibility.

The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The enterprises segment is expected to account for a 37.3% share of the TMS Market in 2026.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2026 to 2032.

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The rise of cloud-based transportation management systems, e-commerce growth, and increasingly complex global supply chains is transforming TMS into a critical technology for freight optimization, shipment visibility, and logistics efficiency. Modern TMS platforms provide automated transportation planning, carrier selection, route optimization, freight procurement, real-time tracking, and freight cost management. For instance, Kimberly-Clark implemented Blue Yonder transportation management capabilities to improve freight operations and reportedly achieve annual freight cost reductions of up to USD 14 million. Similarly, Giant Eagle adopted Manhattan Associates' transportation management solution to optimize transportation operations, reducing empty miles by 8% and total miles driven by 7.7%. These implementations demonstrate the growing use of TMS across manufacturing, retail, logistics, and other freight-intensive industries. Enterprises are leveraging TMS to simplify carrier coordination, consolidate loads, improve delivery reliability, and reduce transportation expenditure. TMS is also increasingly being integrated with cloud platforms, AI, predictive analytics, IoT, and digital freight networks to support real-time decision-making and intelligent transportation planning. As organizations continue to digitize logistics operations and manage increasingly interconnected supply chains, demand for scalable, automated, and data-driven TMS solutions is expected to continue expanding.

By transportation mode, the airways segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The airways segment represents an important part of the TMS Market as global trade, cross-border e-commerce, and time-sensitive supply chains increasingly rely on air freight for the rapid movement of goods. TMS solutions help shippers, freight forwarders, and logistics service providers manage air cargo bookings, flight schedules, carrier selection, shipment consolidation, and freight costs. Their ability to integrate air transportation with road, maritime, and warehouse operations makes them valuable for organizations seeking end-to-end logistics visibility. The segment is particularly important for industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, and high-value goods, where timely and reliable deliveries are critical. TMS platforms also improve cargo tracking, automate shipping documentation, support capacity planning, and coordinate with airlines, freight forwarders, ground handlers, and customs authorities. In addition, integrating real-time flight tracking, predictive analytics, and estimated time of arrival (ETA) forecasting helps organizations anticipate delays, improve shipment planning, and enhance delivery reliability. Growing demand for faster deliveries, cross-border e-commerce, and digital air cargo management is expected to accelerate the adoption of air freight TMS solutions during the forecast period.

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By end user, the 3PL providers segment is expected to register a larger market size during the forecast period.

Third-party logistics (3PL) providers represent a major end-user segment of the TMS Market due to their growing need to manage complex transportation operations across multiple customers, carriers, and shipment networks. These organizations require scalable transportation management solutions to coordinate freight procurement, carrier allocation, route planning, shipment tracking, and delivery execution.

TMS enables 3PLs to optimize transportation operations by improving load utilization, automating freight planning, reducing transportation costs, and enhancing real-time shipment visibility. Integration with warehouse management systems, enterprise resource planning platforms, and digital freight networks supports seamless coordination across supply-chain activities. Additionally, cloud-based TMS and AI-driven analytics help 3PLs manage fluctuating shipment volumes, improve carrier performance, and provide customers with greater transparency. As demand for outsourced logistics, multimodal transportation, and technology-enabled supply-chain services expands, TMS adoption among 3PL providers is expected to increase during the forecast period.

North America is projected to register the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America remains a key regional market for TMS, supported by its well-developed logistics infrastructure, high e-commerce penetration, advanced digital technologies, and strong presence of transportation and logistics service providers. Organizations across the US and Canada are adopting TMS solutions to optimize freight costs, improve shipment visibility, automate transportation planning, and manage complex domestic and cross-border freight operations. The region's established 3PL industry, extensive carrier networks, and rising demand for cloud-based logistics platforms further support market adoption. Shippers and logistics providers are increasingly integrating TMS with AI-driven analytics, real-time tracking, and freight procurement tools to improve operational efficiency and transportation performance. The growing focus on supply-chain resilience, multimodal freight management, and automated logistics workflows is reinforcing North America's position in the global TMS Market.

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Top Companies in Transportation Management System Market:

The Top Companies in Transportation Management System Market are SAP (Germany), Manhattan Associates (US), C.H. Robinson (US), Blue Yonder (US), Trimble (US), WiseTech Global (Australia), Descartes Systems Group (Canada), Körber AG (Germany), Uber Freight (US), Alpega Group (Belgium), ShipStation Global (US), and Infor (US).

Transportation Management System Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The transportation management system (TMS) market is attracting investment as enterprises modernize logistics operations, optimize freight expenditure, and improve supply-chain visibility. Funding is driven by demand for cloud-based TMS platforms, AI-powered transportation planning, real-time shipment tracking, freight automation, and multimodal logistics management. Investments are increasingly directed toward predictive analytics, digital freight networks, carrier connectivity, autonomous planning capabilities, and integrated transportation platforms. Established technology vendors and emerging logistics technology providers are investing in product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and AI-enabled solutions.

Revenue Shift Context

The TMS Market is shifting from traditional, on-premises transportation software and manual freight management toward cloud-based, subscription-driven platforms and integrated digital logistics services. Revenue is increasingly generated through SaaS subscriptions, managed transportation services, freight procurement platforms, shipment visibility, analytics, and automation capabilities. Growth is concentrated in cloud TMS, AI-driven route optimization, freight cost management, carrier collaboration, and multimodal transportation planning, with enterprises increasingly prioritizing integrated solutions that combine transportation execution, real-time visibility, and supply-chain intelligence.

Global TMS Market spending is projected to increase from USD 21.42 billion in 2026 to USD 47.55 billion by 2032, representing a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for cloud-based transportation platforms, AI-driven optimization, real-time shipment visibility, and integrated freight management. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, product enhancements, and investments in intelligent logistics technologies are further supporting market expansion.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the TMS Market is driven by logistics and technology companies seeking to expand transportation capabilities, strengthen carrier networks, and integrate advanced digital solutions. Recent transactions include C.H. Robinson's acquisition of DeSpir Logistics to enhance secure transportation and cargo-escort services; Blue Yonder's acquisitions of One Network Enterprises and flexis AG to strengthen supply-chain orchestration, production optimization, and transportation planning; Trimble's divestment of its global transportation telematics business to Platform Science, supporting further specialization in transportation technology; and WiseTech Global's acquisition of E2open to expand its global logistics and supply-chain execution capabilities. These transactions reflect the industry's focus on integrated logistics platforms, improved shipment visibility, operational automation, and end-to-end transportation and supply-chain management.

TRANSPORTATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024- SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition C.H. Robinson (US) DeSpir Logistics (US) C.H. Robinson acquired DeSpir Logistics for approximately USD 75 million to expand secure transportation and cargo-escort capabilities for high-value, sensitive, and temperature-controlled freight. The acquisition also strengthens shipment monitoring and cargo-security technology. May 2025 Acquisition WiseTech Global (Australia) E2Open (US) WiseTech acquired E2Open to expand its vision of creating an operating system for global trade and logistics. This acquisition adds 500,000 connected enterprises and enhances its comprehensive supply chain management capabilities. February 2025 Acquisition Trimble (US) Platform Science (US) Platform Science acquired Trimble's global transportation telematics business units, with Trimble retaining a 32.5% stake and a board seat for strategic partnership expansion. March 2024 Acquisition Blue Yonder (US) One Network Enterprises (US) Blue Yonder acquired software firm One Network Enterprises, aiming to become a top supply chain solutions provider. With One Network's capabilities, Blue Yonder aims to offer a unified, resilient end-to-end supply chain ecosystem integrated with innovative technologies. February 2024 Acquisition Blue Yonder (US) flexis AG (Germany) Blue Yonder acquired Flexis AG, a software technology services provider that focuses on production optimization, transportation planning, and execution.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 35.0-40.0%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 40-50% of the total market share, are SAP, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson, Blue Yonder, Trimble, WiseTech Global, Descartes, Körber AG, Uber Freight, and Alpega Group.

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