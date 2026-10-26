Muck Rack: Generative Pulse Opens Early Access to Its Standalone Platform for Understanding How AI Portrays Brands

Using proprietary SEEN framework, Generative Pulse shows brand, marketing, PR, content and SEO teams how AI describes and recommends their brands, which sources shape those answers, and what to do next

Miami, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generative Pulse , the AI portrayal platform, today opened early access to its standalone platform for brand, marketing, PR, content, SEO and executive teams. Generative Pulse helps brands understand and improve how AI portrays them leveraging its new proprietary SEEN framework of four signals spanning Share of Answer, Evaluation Assessment, Error-Rate Accuracy and Narrative Alignment.

Generative Pulse launched in 2025 as an AI visibility tool inside Muck Rack, alongside the viral What Is AI Reading? research, which found that 84% of AI citations come from earned media, based on more than 25 million citation links across 17 industries. That original tool, built for PR and communications teams, is now Muck Rack AI Visibility.

As AI answers became one of the main ways people learn about brands, marketing, SEO and content teams needed the same view: what AI says about them, why it says it, and what will change it. Generative Pulse is now a standalone platform built for all of them.



Starting today, Generative Pulse is open for early access. Users don't need a Muck Rack subscription to use it and can request early access at generativepulse.ai . Muck Rack will keep improving it quickly based on early customer feedback ahead of a full launch in early 2027.



Generative Pulse measures how AI portrays a brand across leading AI systems, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, and across locations and audiences. It uses its SEEN framework of four signals: Share of Answer Visibility (whether AI includes the brand), Evaluation Assessment (how AI favorably AI assesses and evaluates it against competitors), Error-Rate Accuracy (whether AI's claims match the brand's facts) and Narrative Alignment (whether AI carries the brand's messages). Showing up in an AI answer is the starting line. What matters is how AI describes the brand, compares it and whether it gets the facts right.



Generative Pulse also:



Traces each answer to the claims, citations and sources behind it, including the journalists and outlets in Muck Rack's media data

Turns findings into prioritized recommendations across earned media, owned content, technical access and monitoring, each with an owner and a measurable outcome

Suggests updates to what teams monitor as stories break, competitors launch and people start asking new questions, using Muck Rack media data and millions of real AI conversations each month. Teams decide which changes to accept

"Earned media is the main source AI draws on when it describes a company. Generative Pulse now gives every team that shapes a brand's reputation one view of how AI portrays them and what to do about it," said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "Teams need to know more than just that they showed up in an AI answer. They need to know what AI said, the evidence behind it, and whether owned, earned or technical work will change it. Generative Pulse connects all of that."



Availability



Generative Pulse early access is available now. Learn more and request access at generativepulse.a i. Muck Rack customers will continue to see their AI visibility data in Muck Rack through a new AI Visibility tab in Coverage Hub, and Muck Rack will keep bringing Generative Pulse capabilities into the platform. Muck Rack customers can contact their Customer Success manager. Muck Rack and Generative Pulse will share more at the Generative Pulse Summit on Oct. 28 in New York City.



About Generative Pulse

Generative Pulse helps brands understand and improve how AI portrays them. It's built for brand, marketing, PR, content, SEO and executive teams. Built around the concept of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), it shows where brands appear in AI answers, how AI evaluates them and what shapes its recommendations across platforms like ChatGPT and Google AI. Powered by real AI conversations and Muck Rack's media data, it reveals the sources behind those answers and recommends actions across owned content, earned media and website optimization. Generative Pulse is a Muck Rack company. Learn more at generativepulse.ai.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com .



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