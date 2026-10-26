Chromalloy Now Offers Complete PMA High-Pressure Turbine Blades Solution for the Entire V2500-A5 Fleet

New FAA approval completes Chromalloy's V2500-A5 HPT blade portfolio for A320ceo operators

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aviation, defense, and power sectors, today announced FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) for the High-Pressure Turbine (HPT) Stage 1 Blade for the Pre-Select V2500-A5 engine. With this approval, Chromalloy now offers alternative PMA blades for both HPT stages on both the Pre-Select and Select versions of the V2500-A5, giving operators of Airbus A320ceo-family aircraft an alternative part option for every HPT blade across their V2500-A5 fleets.

The approval follows Chromalloy's FAA certification of the HPT Stage 1 Blade for the V2500 Select engine, announced in September of this year. This latest approval joins Chromalloy's Select HPT Stage 2 Blade, approved by the FAA in 2024.

The V2500 and CFM56 engines power the world's A320ceo and B737 NG fleets, and both engines are now in their midlife shop visit years. Chromalloy has earned nine FAA PMA approvals for these two engines since 2023. These flight critical PMA approvals and the subsequent ramp up of production capability have expanded the Chromalloy solution set hot-section content for mid-life engines. Chromalloy is the largest independent provider of turbine engine hot section and HPT blades, which are among the most complex and severe service engine gas path parts to design, develop, manufacture and certify for the commercial aviation market.

"This approval demonstrates the competence of our engineering and manufacturing team," said Chris Celtruda, Chief Executive Officer of Chromalloy. "By building on the work behind our Select blade, we delivered a second approval quickly and are deploying a high value service option for global owners and operators of the V2500 engine."

"V2500-A5 operators manage mixed fleets, and they want one partner who can support all of them," said Vijay Jayachandran, Executive Vice President, Engine Parts and Programs at Chromalloy. "Now we can supply both stages of HPT blades for every V2500-A5 engine they fly. That makes planning simpler and gives operators more options at every shop visit."

Chromalloy produces the HPT blades entirely in-house, utilizing the capabilities of its Tampa, Oldsmar, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, operations, which provide engineering, test and inspection, alloy melts, single crystal casting, advanced machining, and thermal barrier coating. The Chromalloy commitment to vertical integration ensures full control over critical processes to ensure consistent quality, long term part reliability and part availability for our global turbine engine restoration customers. Chromalloy also supports V2500 operators with FAA-approved DER repairs for HPT vanes and other key engine parts, offering combined parts and repair solutions for the engine's hot section.

Chromalloy will discuss its V2500 portfolio at MRO Europe, October 27-29 in Amsterdam, at booth 1-521.

###

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over twenty locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded. Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over sixty gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown more than seven-billion-part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Samson, VP, Marketing & Communications

ksamson@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/chromalloy-now-offers-complete-pma-high-pressure-turbine-blades-solution-for-1240480