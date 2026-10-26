EquiDeFi, Ltd.: EquiDeFi President Harvey Kesner Joins Advanta IRA's Alex Perny to Discuss Developments in Pre-IPO Investing and Self-Directed Retirement Accounts

Episode 230 covers how the JOBS Act changed private placements and Regulation A offerings opening the door for investment diversification in private markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / EquiDeFi, Ltd. today announced that Harvey Kesner, President and Co-Founder of EquiDeFi, is the featured guest on Episode 230 of Alternative Investing Advantage, the podcast from self-directed IRA custodian Advanta IRA. In the episode, titled "Learn How to Invest in Pre-IPO Companies," Kesner joins host Alex Perny to discuss how accredited investors can gain access to private investment opportunities before their shares reach public market valuations.

The podcast traces Kesner's path from attorney to founder of a fintech software company that introduced web-based and mobile tools for ordinary investors interested in investing in early-stage companies. Using modern technology, Kesner and Perny discuss how the JOBS Act changed private investing for the better, as well as the technology gap that EquiDeFi closes. All investing and funding can now be performed online or on a mobile phone in as little as 10 minutes no more than the time it takes to make a trade in an online brokerage. In this case the funds are going directly to the company, not to a prior stockholder. The case for diversification in private markets, where ordinary investors can build their own portfolio by investing directly in several companies they believe in, can now be accomplished with ease.

"For a long time you did not get a chance to invest in a private company early in its life, because you had to know the person who knows the person who has a direct connection to the company. We built EquiDeFi to take that friction out and broaden the group of investors who can find companies while they are still private, and pay for the investment using online banking or credit cards," said Kesner.

The episode also takes up a question specific to IRAs: who is authorized to sign the subscription agreement for the retirement account. Kesner describes how often that is unclear even to account holders, and how EquiDeFi helps navigate the answer depending on how the account is structured.

Episode 230 of Alternative Investing Advantage is available at www.advantaira.com/podcast/episode-230-pre-ipo-investing and through the podcast's distribution channels.

About Advanta IRA

Advanta IRA is a trusted self-directed IRA custodian with nearly 25 years of experience and more than $4 billion in client assets under custody. They help people self-direct their retirement accounts to invest in alternative assets, while providing low fees, free investor education, and one-on-one support from a dedicated account manager. Its Alternative Investing Advantage podcast, hosted by Alex Perny, covers alternative investment topics for self-directed investors.

About EquiDeFi

EquiDeFi helps issuers launch and manage private offerings with compliance-first infrastructure, investor onboarding workflows, document execution, payment integrations, ACH and wire transfer options, and real-time offering visibility. Through software designed to support compliance, EquiDeFi offers workflow tools for Regulation D, Regulation A (Tier 2), and Regulation S offerings. Designed for companies, broker-dealers, law firms, family offices, and wealth managers, the EquiDeFi platform provides issuers with a comprehensive online portal to manage key operational components of private offerings, including investor onboarding, subscription workflows, document execution, compliance tracking, communications, and record retention, and offers investors a personal document vault to retain records of investments.

EquiDeFi's platform is accessible via web browser and mobile devices at www.equidefi.com and provides integrated tools for:

Online retention of materials, including offering circulars, investor decks, and subscription agreements

Investor onboarding workflows with integrated KYC, KYB, AML, securities enforcement, adverse media, identity, and politically exposed person screening

Accredited investor verification and suitability review tools

Automated preparation and execution of investor subscription agreements with integrated digital signatures

Payment rail integrations, including ACH and wire transfer funding options

Marketing data integration to manage marketing spend and effectiveness

Issuer dashboards for real-time monitoring of offering progress, investment pipeline, and compliance status

Investor communications, reminder emails, and status updates

Data collection, real-time activity tracking, audit trail maintenance, and secure online document vault access

Companies exploring a private capital raise and looking for infrastructure to manage issuer workflows, investor onboarding, and offering operations can learn more at www.equidefi.com.

For more information, contact info@equidefi.com.

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investing in securities involves risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment. EquiDeFi provides technology services only; it is not a broker-dealer or investment adviser and makes no investment recommendations or eligibility determinations.

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Trustpoint Xposure

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SOURCE: EquiDeFi, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/equidefi-president-harvey-kesner-joins-advanta-iras-alex-perny-to-di-1240371