Patient Registry Software Market worth $3.99 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Patient Registry Software Market is projected to reach USD 3.99 billion by 2031 from USD 2.47 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Patient Registry Software Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Patient Registry Software Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.47 billion

USD 2.47 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.99 billion

USD 3.99 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 10.0%

Patient Registry Software Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America dominates the market, with a share of 48.4% in 2025.

By use case, the medical research & clinical studies segment accounted for the largest share, at 29.2%, of the patient registry software market in 2025.

By registry type, disease registries are projected to have the highest CAGR at 10.3% over the forecast period.

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Market adoption is primarily driven by the rising burden of chronic and rare diseases, increasing demand for real-world evidence, and the growing need to monitor patient outcomes over time. Patient registry software enables structured collection, management, and analysis of longitudinal patient data, supporting disease surveillance, clinical research, treatment evaluation, quality improvement, and post-market safety monitoring. The growing emphasis on patient-centered care and evidence-based decision-making is further encouraging healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations to adopt registry solutions. In addition, cloud-based platforms, electronic health record integration, and AI-enabled analytics are improving data accessibility, patient identification, and registry workflows. However, implementation and maintenance costs, limited availability of skilled personnel, interoperability challenges, and concerns regarding patient privacy and data security can constrain adoption, particularly among smaller healthcare and research organizations.

Disease registries are expected to witness the fastest growth in the patient registry software market by registry type.

Based on registry type, the patient registry software market is segmented into disease registries and product registries. Disease registries are expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising burden of chronic and rare diseases and the growing need for long-term patient monitoring. These registries enable healthcare providers, researchers, and public health agencies to systematically collect and analyze information on disease progression, treatment patterns, and patient outcomes. Increasing demand for real-world evidence, quality improvement, and disease surveillance is encouraging organizations to expand their use of disease-specific registries. In addition, the need to evaluate treatment effectiveness, understand care variations, and support research into conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and rare disorders is expected to further drive adoption.

Cloud-based models held the largest share of the patient registry software market, by deployment model.

Based on deployment model, the patient registry software market is segmented into on-premises and cloud-based models. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025, driven by the growing need for scalable, accessible platforms to manage patient data across healthcare and research settings. Cloud-based registry solutions allow healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and public health agencies to access and update registry information across multiple locations without maintaining extensive on-site infrastructure. These platforms also support collaboration, software updates, and integration with electronic health records and other healthcare data sources. The increasing focus on real-world evidence generation, longitudinal patient monitoring, and digital health transformation is further supporting cloud adoption, particularly among organizations seeking flexible registry management solutions.

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APAC is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The patient registry software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising burden of chronic and rare diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and increasing investment in digital health technologies. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are strengthening their healthcare data systems and clinical research capabilities, creating greater demand for solutions that support disease monitoring, patient outcome tracking, and real-world evidence generation. The growing adoption of electronic health records, cloud-based platforms, and interoperable healthcare systems is also improving patient data collection and management. Furthermore, government initiatives to strengthen disease surveillance and the increasing focus on healthcare quality and evidence-based decision-making are expected to support registry software adoption across the region.

Key Players

Leading players in the Patient Registry Software companies include IBM (US), IQVIA (US), Health Catalyst (US), Oracle (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Conduent Incorporated (US), Elekta (Sweden), Medidata (Dassault Systèmes) (France), and Dacima Software, Inc. (EvidentIQ) (Germany), among others. These companies adopted strategies such as product launches, product updates, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their presence in the patient registry software market.

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Patient Registry Software Market- Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment & Funding Context

The patient registry software market is attracting investment as healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and research organizations seek better ways to collect longitudinal patient data, generate real-world evidence, and improve clinical outcomes. Investment is increasingly focused on AI-enabled data processing, automated registry workflows, cloud-based platforms, and integrating clinical data from multiple sources. Companies are also expanding their capabilities through strategic partnerships and acquisitions. For example, Elekta partnered with Azra AI in April 2025 to integrate AI-powered patient identification and workflow automation with its cancer registry software. Such developments highlight the growing emphasis on scalable registry platforms, automated data management, and research-ready patient data.

Revenue Shift Context

The patient registry software market is gradually shifting toward cloud-based, integrated, and analytics-enabled platforms that support longitudinal patient monitoring, real-world evidence generation, and clinical research. The global market is projected to grow from USD 2.47 billion in 2026 to USD 3.99 billion by 2031, at a 10.0% CAGR. Cloud-based deployment is expected to remain a key growth area, supported by its scalability, accessibility, and ability to facilitate collaboration among healthcare providers, researchers, and pharmaceutical companies. The growing need to integrate patient data from electronic health records, claims, clinical studies, and patient-reported outcomes is also creating opportunities for vendors offering interoperable platforms with advanced analytics and automated data management capabilities. As a result, market growth is increasingly supported by solutions that move beyond basic registry data collection toward connected, research-oriented, and outcomes-focused data management.

Mergers & Acquisitions

M&A activity in this market during 2024-2026 has focused on expanding real-world data capabilities, clinical data management, patient outcomes tracking, and specialized registry solutions. Recent transactions reflect a broader trend toward integrating registry platforms with oncology data, clinical research, and AI-enabled data processing. These developments highlight growing interest in platforms that connect longitudinal patient data with clinical research, treatment evaluation, and real-world evidence generation.

PATIENT REGISTRY SOFTWARE MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description November 2025 Acquisition MRO (US) Clinetic (US) MRO acquired Clinetic, an AI-driven patient recruitment management platform. Its software uses clinical data from provider EHR systems to identify eligible patients, support cohort selection, and streamline clinical trial screening and enrollment. January 2025 Acquisition Health Catalyst, Inc. (US) Upfront Healthcare Services, Inc. (US) Health Catalyst announced an agreement to acquire Upfront, a patient engagement and activation platform provider. The planned combination was intended to strengthen patient engagement, personalized communication, and care navigation capabilities. This is adjacent to registry software through patient engagement and data-driven care workflows. August 2024 Acquisition Health Catalyst, Inc. (US) Lumeon Limited (UK) Health Catalyst acquired Lumeon, a digital health company specializing in automated care orchestration. The deal expanded its care coordination and workflow automation capabilities. This is an adjacent acquisition, rather than a direct registry software acquisition. July 2024 Acquisition ESO (US) Logis Solutions (Denmark) ESO acquired Logis Solutions, a provider of computer-aided dispatch, logistics, and billing software for emergency services. The acquisition broadened ESO's connected emergency response data capabilities and complemented its existing trauma and other patient registry solutions.

Company Revenue Share Details

The patient registry software market is characterized by a competitive landscape comprising established healthcare technology companies, clinical research and data analytics providers, and specialized registry software vendors. IBM, IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Oracle, and Optum, Inc. are among the leading players, supported by their healthcare data management capabilities, clinical research expertise, analytics platforms, and integration with broader healthcare systems. Other significant participants include Conduent Incorporated, Elekta, Medidata (Dassault Systèmes), Dacima Software, Inc. (EvidentIQ), FIGmd, Inc. (MRO), ImageTrend, and Global Vision Technologies, Inc., which compete through public health surveillance, clinical research, disease-specific registries, and specialized data management solutions. The market also includes vendors such as Syneos Health, Veradigm LLC, ESO, Ordinal Data, Inc., NEC Software Solutions UK Limited, Cedaron Medical, Fivos Health, and Across Healthcare, alongside specialized real-world evidence providers such as Verana Health, Pulse Infoframe, Inc., Amplitude Clinical Outcomes, nPhase, Inc., and OM1. The presence of diversified healthcare technology companies and niche registry vendors reflects a competitive market, with differentiation driven by registry functionality, data quality, interoperability, analytics capabilities, therapeutic-area expertise, and the ability to support longitudinal patient monitoring and real-world evidence generation.

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