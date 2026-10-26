Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker 11.11 Mega Sale: Community Spirit Meets Exciting Deals

As the end of the year approaches, the festive atmosphere is building, bringing renewed excitement to the holiday shopping season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / This year marks a particularly meaningful chapter for Epomaker. With the support and engagement of its community, the brand has expanded its product portfolio into mice and headsets while continuing to explore new possibilities in keyboard development. The official website has also undergone substantial improvements based on community feedback. Against this festive backdrop, Epomaker is bringing the community together for a shopping event filled with exciting deals and interactive activities.

The Epomaker 11.11 Mega Sale consists of two interconnected phases: the pre-sale and the main sale. Running from October 26 through November 15, the campaign will feature a series of limited-time promotions, with pre-sale activities unlocking additional benefits for the main event.

Pre-Sale: Exclusive Offers and Interactive Fun

Following Epomaker's established tradition, the pre-sale will kick off with a giveaway, offering a total of 12 winners the chance to receive prizes simply by participating. Several new products that attracted considerable attention during their teaser campaigns will also become available for reservation. By purchasing a $1 New Release Reservation Card, customers can secure an exclusive 20% discount on the selected product before its official launch. The Alice40, Bamboo75, and Galaxy75 are scheduled to launch on November 11.

To make the shopping experience even more engaging, the 11.11 Second Challenge will be available directly on the official website. Participants must stop the timer as close to 11.11 seconds as possible. By completing the challenge and sharing a screenshot in the Epomaker Discord community, participants can receive an exclusive community discount code for 20% off. There is no limit on attempts, allowing participants to keep trying until the challenge is successfully completed.

Store Credit Boost Event: From Pre-Sale to Main Sale

From October 26 to October 29, Epomaker will introduce the Store Credit Boost Event for both new and returning customers. During this limited-time promotion, two tiers of Credit Boost Passes will be available:

- $50 Credit Boost Pass: Receive $80 in store credit, including a $30 bonus.

- $100 Credit Boost Pass: Receive $160 in store credit, including a $60 bonus.

In addition to the bonus store credit, pass purchasers will have a chance to receive surprise gifts from Epomaker and gain early access to the Spend & Save event on October 31. The Spend & Save event will open to all customers from November 6 through November 13. The higher the order value, the greater the savings:

- Orders of $80 qualify for $10 off.

- Orders of $120 qualify for $20 off.

- Orders of $240 qualify for $40 off.

Main Sale: Discounts of Up to 70%

Following the pre-sale activities, the main sale will officially begin on October 31. Most products will be available at 15% off, with discounts reaching up to 70% on selected items. Whether for upgrading existing setups or preparing holiday gifts, the sale offers an opportunity to explore a wide range of products at attractive prices. Customers placing orders between October 31 and November 5 will also have the opportunity to participate in the Lucky Order Number Event. Under the event rules, orders numbered 1, 6, and 8 will be eligible for discount coupons worth between $11 and $20.

In response to the positive feedback received during previous promotional campaigns, Bundle Deals and Mystery Boxes will also return. Purchasing products in bundles offers greater savings and provides a convenient way to upgrade an entire setup, while Mystery Boxes bring an additional element of surprise and excitement to the shopping experience. The Lucky Spin event will offer further opportunities to win discount coupons and Buy One, Get One Free rewards. Products and accessories featured in the prize pool will include the Magcore87, RT85, Hack59, and Epomaker Macaron Pro Cable.

To bring the campaign to a memorable close, the final promotion will reward customers with store credit based on their order value. Higher-value orders will qualify for greater rewards, with up to $100 in store credit available.

As the brand continues to grow, Epomaker remains committed to listening to community ideas and exploring new possibilities alongside its members. More than a shopping event, the 11.11 Mega Sale represents a celebration of the community and the shared journey that continues to shape Epomaker's future.

Contact Information

Epomaker Website

Agnes Du

Marketing Director

agnes@epomaker.com

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-11.11-mega-sale-community-spirit-meets-exciting-deals-1241510