Sound Money Defense League's Jp Cortez to Speak at "Dollars & Sense" Event in New Orleans

America's Future Southeast and the Sound Money Defense League to host discussion on inflation, monetary policy, and the future of money

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Sound Money Defense League Executive Director Jp Cortez will join America's Future Southeast for Dollars & Sense: A Conversation About Sound Money on Tuesday, October 27, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The event, hosted at Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., will bring together economic and policy experts to discuss inflation, Federal Reserve policy, and the future of America's monetary system.

Cortez will be joined by fellow speakers Lisa Ballay and Antón Chamberlin for a conversation exploring how monetary policy affects Americans' purchasing power, savings, and everyday cost of living. The discussion will be moderated by Lucas LeJeune, former Louisiana State Chair of Young Americans for Liberty.

Drawing on his experience at the forefront of pro-gold and silver legislative efforts across the country since 2014, Cortez will discuss the growing movement among state lawmakers to remove taxes and regulatory barriers on precious metals and reaffirm gold and silver as money.

"Inflation and affordability are among the most urgent concerns facing Americans today," said Cortez. "And yet, the conversation surrounding these topics focuses primarily on the symptoms rather than the underlying monetary problems. I'm looking forward to discussing how sound money can help protect purchasing power and how states can ensure that happens."

The discussion will also explore the role of the Federal Reserve in shaping the economy, the consequences of currency debasement, and the importance of understanding how monetary decisions made in Washington affect every day Americans.

The event is open to those interested in economics, monetary policy, and the future of money. Appetizers and light refreshments will be available.

For more information and to register, visit Dollars & Sense: A Conversation About Sound Money.

About the Speaker

Jp Cortez is the executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's leading organization working to remonetize gold and silver through nationwide legislative efforts since 2014. He is a graduate of Auburn University and a multiple time Mises University alumnus. Jp is the lead author of the Sound Money Index and editor-in-chief of the Sound Money Review. Follow him on X (Twitter) @JpCortez27.

About the Event & Host Organization

America's Future builds and sustains the liberty movement by developing capable, principled leaders rooted in classical liberal values.

America's Future serves as the talent pipeline for classically liberal young professionals, focusing on ideas, character, and skills that advance freedom in thoughtful, responsible ways. The organization provides professional and personal development that equips individuals not with what to think, but how to think and argue effectively. AF cultivates intellectual depth and integrity over ideology, serving as a counterbalance to illiberal extremes while preserving principled, forward- looking classical liberalism.

About the Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is the nation's leading sound money public policy group, working to restore gold and silver as America's constitutional money. Since 2014, the League has driven change at the state and federal levels through legislation, grassroots organizing, research, and publications - including the Sound Money Index, the Sound Money Review, and its scholarship and fellowship programs.

High-resolution photos, the speaker's headshot, and organization logos are available on request.

Media Contact

Jp Cortez

Executive Director, Sound Money Defense League

Email: Jp.Cortez@SoundMoneyDefense.org

Web: SoundMoneyDefense.org

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SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sound-money-defense-leagues-jp-cortez-to-speak-at-%22dollars-and-1241605