London fashion SEO and AI Search agency Verde Digital recognised for delivering major organic growth in fashion search

London, United Kingdom,--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Verde Digital, a London-based fashion SEO agency, has won Best Use of Search in Fashion award at the Global Search Awards 2026 for its work with British athleisure and activewear brand Adanola. The award, announced on 23 September, marks the London agency's first Global Search Awards win from its first submission.

"This Global Search Award is recognition of the results we deliver in fashion. It cements Verde's position as one of the go-to search agencies for fashion brands not just within the UK, but globally as we have expanded to clients across USA, Canada and UAE this year," said Joe Hale, Founder of Verde Digital.





Verde Digital Wins Global Search Award for Adanola Fashion SEO Campaign



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/320906_3c2c90b114f938ec_002full.jpg

Search Campaign Delivers Growth for Adanola

Verde Digital said its work with Adanola delivered 106% year-on-year growth in organic search revenue and 342% year-on-year growth in keywords ranking in the top three. The campaign was recognised by Global Search Awards judges for its understanding of audience search behaviour, identification of new search opportunities and use of lifestyle-led content to support organic growth.

The fashion SEO agency applies this approach by combining search strategy with a focus on the way consumers discover fashion brands and products online.

The Global Search Awards judging panel described the Verde Digital and Adanola campaign as thoughtful and commercially effective, citing its clear objectives, transparent measurement and evidence of business impact.

The recognition comes as fashion retailers and brands prepare for the final quarter of the year, when competition for online visibility traditionally intensifies around major seasonal and promotional periods.

SEO Strategy Expands Beyond Traditional Search

Verde Digital works with fashion businesses across SEO and GEO, also known as AI Search optimisation, as discovery increasingly extends beyond conventional search engine results.

The agency's work focuses on improving organic visibility while considering how brands appear across emerging AI-driven discovery environments. For fashion businesses, this can include technical SEO, content strategy, category and product optimisation, international search and visibility across newer search experiences.

Verde Digital said its Global Search Awards entry was its first submission to the international awards programme, making the 2026 recognition its first win at the awards.

The agency has also expanded its international client base during 2026, with Hale saying Verde Digital now works with businesses across the United States, Canada and the UAE as well as the UK.





Verde Digital Wins Global Search Award for Adanola Fashion SEO Campaign



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/320906_3c2c90b114f938ec_003full.jpg

About the company: Verde Digital was founded in 2023 and is based in London, UK, working with fashion-focused clients across SEO and GEO/AI Search. The agency also works with major brands including The Couture Club, JD Sports, Jaded London and Superdry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320906