Orlando-based agency recognized in a directory of 21,954 U.S. SEO providers

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - SeoProfy, a strategic SEO partner headquartered in Orlando, Florida, announced today that it has been ranked among the top 10 SEO companies in the United States by Clutch, the B2B ratings and reviews platform. The placement appears in Clutch's October 2026 ranking of U.S. SEO providers, a directory that currently lists 21,954 firms.





SeoProfy named a top 10 U.S. SEO company by Clutch, October 2026

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Clutch's Leaders Matrix evaluates providers based on service focus and Ability to Deliver. The latter incorporates client reviews, clients and experience, and market presence. The platform verifies each review before it is published.

"Every review behind this ranking comes from a company that worked with our team and agreed to go on record about the results," said Victor Karpenko, CEO of SeoProfy. "A top 10 placement among more than 21,000 U.S. SEO firms shows that our approach holds up when clients measure it against their own numbers. Each engagement starts with a full audit and a realistic forecast, so clients know what to expect before work begins."

The October ranking follows several category recognitions SeoProfy received from Clutch earlier in 2026, including Top International SEO Company in the U.S., Top Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Company in the U.S., and Top Shopify SEO Company. The ROI-focused agency also appears in Clutch's current list of leading ecommerce marketing SEO companies in Florida.

The recognition comes as a growing share of product research moves from traditional search results to AI assistants and AI-generated search summaries. SeoProfy has built AI search visibility into its standard SEO strategies, pairing technical audits, content optimization, and link building with generative engine optimization work that addresses how brands are cited in AI answers. The company also develops proprietary tools for competitive analysis and task prioritization.

"Search no longer ends on a results page," said Karpenko. "Businesses now want to know two things: where they rank on Google, and whether AI tools mention them when buyers ask about their category. Our process is designed to track and improve both."

Founded in 2012, SeoProfy began as an SEO blog before growing into a full-service strategic partner. According to the company, its team of more than 100 specialists has delivered over 250 projects for startups, mid-market companies, and enterprise brands. Its deepest experience lies in ecommerce and SaaS, with additional work in legal, real estate, insurance, and fintech. Clients stay with the agency for an average of 21 months, and SeoProfy has received more than 50 industry awards to date.

SeoProfy's full Clutch profile, including all verified reviews, is available at https://clutch.co/profile/seoprofy.

About SeoProfy

SeoProfy is a strategic SEO and AI search visibility agency headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Founded in 2012 by Victor Karpenko, the company provides technical SEO, international and multilingual SEO, link building, content optimization, local SEO, and generative engine optimization services to companies that rely on organic search for growth. More information is available at https://seoprofy.com/.

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