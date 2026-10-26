Core Growth Group has announced a business growth and valuation strategy service for plumbing contractors in Texas, helping owners improve margins, strengthen operations, and build company value across each stage of their business.

Marble Falls, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Core Growth Group has announced the launch of its business growth and valuation strategy services for plumbing contractors in Texas. Founded by Clint Evans, the firm works with plumbing and home service business owners to improve margins, build operational systems, and develop a clearer picture of company value across three defined phases: Grow, Prepare, and Exit.





Core Growth Group Announces Plumbing Business Growth & Valuation Consulting

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More information can be found at https://coregrowthgroup.com/

According to ServiceTitan's 2025 Commercial Specialty Contractor Industry Report, a study of more than 1,000 contractors in plumbing, HVAC, and electrical sectors, 93% were focused on winning new projects, while only 46% believed they had the tools needed to manage costs effectively. The gap points to a common challenge: increased revenue does not automatically translate into stronger margins without the systems and financial visibility to support it.

Core Growth Group's services are organized around the Grow, Prepare, and Exit framework. The Grow phase targets margin improvement, crew expansion, and system-building for owners looking to scale without losing control of daily operations. The Prepare phase focuses on cleaning up financials, leadership structures, and operational processes to expand future options. The Exit phase is designed to help owners understand their company's potential market value, what prospective buyers typically evaluate, and how to strengthen their position ahead of a sale or transition.

Clint Evans brings experience in marketing strategy, technology advisory, and financial performance consulting, having worked with companies in the trades, medical, and oil and gas sectors. Evans also operates Complete Care Plumbing Electric & AC in Marble Falls, giving the firm direct working knowledge of the operational and financial pressures plumbing contractors face.

"Growing a plumbing company takes more than adding trucks and hiring technicians. Owners need systems, financial visibility, and leadership that can support expansion," said Clint Evans, founder of Core Growth Group. "The goal is to turn increased demand into stronger profits while building a business that can thrive without the owner managing every decision."

Core Growth Group's services are available to plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and other home service contractors in Texas. The firm was founded by Clint Evans, who also operates Complete Care Plumbing Electric & AC in Marble Falls, providing direct trade sector experience alongside the consulting work.

About Core Growth Group

Core Growth Group is a Texas-based business advisory firm serving plumbing, HVAC, electrical, and other home service business owners. Founded by Clint Evans, the company offers consulting across business growth, operational preparation, and exit planning, with a focus on helping owners in the trades build more valuable, transferable companies.

More information is available at https://coregrowthgroup.com/

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