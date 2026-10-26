

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Galderma (GALD), a dermatology-focused company, announced the U.S. launch of ALASTIN Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+, an enhanced skincare product designed to address signs of aging across the entire eye area.



The formulation targets crow's feet, under-eye puffiness and upper-eyelid fine lines, supporting skin firmness, elasticity and hydration.



In a clinical evaluation of 29 patients, the product showed a 30.13% improvement in crow's feet fine lines, a 33.63% improvement in under-eye puffiness and a 21.62% reduction in upper-eyelid fine lines after 12 weeks.



The product will initially be available in the U.S. through authorized healthcare providers and provider microsites.



On October 23, Galderma's stock closed trading at $220.14 without any movement on the OTC Markets.



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