AKEEYO Global: AKEEYO to Showcase 711Air, 750S and H2 Ride Cameras at EICMA 2026

AKEEYO to Showcase 711Air, 750S and H2 Ride Cameras at EICMA 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKEEYO, a brand dedicated to dash cams and ride cameras, will exhibit at EICMA 2026, November 3-8 at Fiera Milano Rho, Italy. At Hall 24, Booth B67, the brand will showcase the 710Lite, 730Pro, 750Lite, 750S, 711Air and H2, spanning lightweight recording, 4K image quality and helmet-view capture.

711Air Makes Everyday Recording Simple

Weighing just 80g, the new 711Air adds minimal weight to a helmet, while its 1800mAh battery supports 8-10 hours of recording. One-touch quick recording, with vibration feedback confirming power on/off and recording start/stop, means riders never need to look at the camera. It also offers up to 36 hours of Always On Video (AOV) monitoring, plus 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, app connectivity and over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates.

750S Captures the Road in True 4K HDR

The 750S combines true 4K HDR recording with electronic image stabilization (EIS) for detailed, steadier riding footage. Dual-band Wi-Fi supports stable connections and efficient video transfers, while app access and OTA firmware updates simplify video management and keep the camera up to date. It is designed for touring riders, cyclists and anyone seeking high-quality recordings.

H2 Records from the Rider's Perspective

Designed for helmet-view recording, the H2 features dual 1080p cameras that capture two perspectives at once, along with 8-10 hours of runtime and a 3-second quick-release mount. Its lightweight, easy-to-use design suits daily rides and longer motorcycle journeys.

Also on display are the AKY-730Pro 4K touchscreen camera, the ultra-compact AKY-710Lite and the endurance-focused 750Lite.

Visit AKEEYO at EICMA 2026

Dates: November 3-8, 2026

Booth: Hall 24 • Booth B67

Venue: Fiera Milano Rho

Address: Strada Statale del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho (MI), Italy

For AKEEYO, EICMA 2026 is the right stage to introduce the 711Air to riders, media and the global two-wheeler industry. Visitors can handle the 80g body and try one-touch recording in person, and dealers and distributors interested in partnering with AKEEYO are welcome to fill out the inquiry form.

About AKEEYO

AKEEYO designs dash cams and ride cameras for cars, motorcycles and bicycles, helping users record the road and relive their journeys.

Website: www.akeeyo.com

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