A local pest management company increases its service range to new parts of Florida.

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Panther Pest Control, a locally and family-owned pest control company headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, announces the expansion of its residential pest management services with a renewed focus on pest control in Oviedo and surrounding Seminole County communities. The expansion highlights specialized pest treatment programs, increased service capacity, and localized solutions designed for homeowners in Oviedo, including Alafaya Woods, Twin Rivers, Kingsbridge, Live Oak Reserve, Black Hammock, and Oviedo on the Park.

Panther Pest Control Announces Expanded Residential Pest Management Services in Oviedo, Florida

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Expanded Pest Management Services

Panther Pest Control is strengthening its residential service offerings to address pest challenges commonly found in Oviedo's wooded neighborhoods, residential developments, and properties near wetlands. Specialized treatment programs include:

Subterranean and Formosan termite control: Advanced termite protection using the Sentricon system, delivered by Certified Sentricon Specialists, with free termite inspections.

Advanced termite protection using the Sentricon system, delivered by Certified Sentricon Specialists, with free termite inspections. Rodent control and exclusion: Property inspections, trapping, removal, and sealing of potential entry points to help prevent recurring rodent activity.

Property inspections, trapping, removal, and sealing of potential entry points to help prevent recurring rodent activity. Bat Removal and Exclusion: Professional inspections to identify bat activity, locate potential entry points in attics and rooflines, and implement humane exclusion solutions to prevent bats from reentering the property.

Professional inspections to identify bat activity, locate potential entry points in attics and rooflines, and implement humane exclusion solutions to prevent bats from reentering the property. Mosquito, ant, and cockroach management: Customized pest treatments designed around each property's conditions and seasonal pest activity.

Expanded Focus on Oviedo and Seminole County

Oviedo's combination of established neighborhoods, wooded properties, growing residential communities, and proximity to wetlands presents distinct pest management challenges.

Properties near Lake Jesup and Black Hammock can experience elevated mosquito and rodent activity, while heavily landscaped neighborhoods may face recurring issues with ants, spiders, termites, and cockroaches. Panther Pest Control is emphasizing localized, inspection-first pest management to address these conditions. The company's Oviedo service coverage includes Alafaya Woods, Twin Rivers, Kingsbridge, Live Oak Reserve, Black Hammock, and surrounding communities, with additional service throughout Chuluota, Winter Park, Sanford, and Greater Orlando. To support its broader Central Florida operations, the company has expanded its service vehicle capacity and offers same-day appointments whenever scheduling permits.

Commitment to Personalized, Family-Owned Pest Control

Speaking about the new expansion, Darrell Carpenter Jr., Co-Founder, stated that: "Every neighborhood in Central Florida has its own pest challenges, and Oviedo is a great example. Between the wooded properties, lakes, and growing residential communities, homeowners need pest management solutions that address what's happening on their specific property. Our goal is to make reliable, personalized pest control more accessible to families throughout Oviedo and the surrounding communities."

The locally owned company offers flexible service options, free inspections, and a customer satisfaction guarantee. Homeowners seeking pest control in Oviedo can learn more at: https://www.panther-pest.com/pest-control-oviedo-fl or contact Panther Pest Control at (407) 713-7853.

About Panther Pest Control

Panther Pest Control is a locally owned, third-generation pest control company headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. Founded by Darrell Carpenter Jr. and Bo Butler, the company provides residential and commercial pest management services throughout Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Lake Mary, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, College Park, and surrounding Central Florida communities. Its services include general pest management, termite control, rodent exclusion, mosquito treatments, and specialized pest solutions. Website: https://www.panther-pest.com/.

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