New platform combines centralized backup management, Inter-File Deduplication, automated workflows, and remote replication.

Actiphy, Inc., a provider of backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization software, today announced Actiphy ImageServer, a centralized platform for storing, managing, verifying, and replicating backups created with ActiveImage Protector.

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Actiphy ImageServer Console

ImageServer combines the management capabilities of Actiphy ImageCenter with the secure storage of Actiphy StorageServer. By moving Verify, Replication, Consolidation, and BootCheck to a dedicated server, ImageServer reduces processing load on protected systems and simplifies backup administration.

As organizations protect more systems and retain more backup generations, storage and administrative demands grow. ImageServer addresses these challenges by centralizing backup storage and management and automating post-backup processing.

Key capabilities include:

Inter-File Deduplication Identifies common data blocks across backup images in the same bucket and reuses stored data to reduce storage requirements. In Actiphy testing, storage usage dropped about 71% for uncompressed backups and 54% for backups using ActiveImage Protector deduplication and compression. Actual results vary by environment.

Identifies common data blocks across backup images in the same bucket and reuses stored data to reduce storage requirements. In Actiphy testing, storage usage dropped about for uncompressed backups and for backups using ActiveImage Protector deduplication and compression. Actual results vary by environment. Workflow Automation Automates Verify, Replication, Consolidation, and BootCheck and allows administrators to define processing order and execution windows.

Automates Verify, Replication, Consolidation, and BootCheck and allows administrators to define processing order and execution windows. Remote and Cloud Replication Supports network shares, FTP/FTPS, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, and compatible storage, including Wasabi and Microsoft Azure.

Supports network shares, FTP/FTPS, SFTP, WebDAV, Amazon S3, and compatible storage, including Wasabi and Microsoft Azure. Verify and BootCheck Verifies backup integrity and confirms backup images are bootable on supported Hyper-V hosts.

Verifies backup integrity and confirms backup images are bootable on supported Hyper-V hosts. Centralized Monitoring and Recovery Provides visibility into storage, connected clients, transfers, tasks, events, and history. Image Browser enables file-level recovery.

Provides visibility into storage, connected clients, transfers, tasks, events, and history. Image Browser enables file-level recovery. Security and Notifications Supports HTTPS, user authentication, TOTP-based two-factor authentication, event notifications, and scheduled summary reports.

ImageServer provides a centralized way to manage backup storage, reduce redundancy, automate post-backup processing, and improve recovery readiness.

About ActiveImage Protector

ActiveImage Protector is a comprehensive backup and recovery solution for physical and virtual Windows and Linux environments, providing enterprise backup, recovery, virtualization, standby failover, and system migration.

About Actiphy, Inc.

Actiphy, Inc. is a global provider of backup, disaster recovery, and virtualization solutions across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.

For more information, read our ImageServer White Paper or visit Actiphy.com.

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Contacts:

Actiphy North America

Carol Cornell

Tel.: +1 909-332-3773

E-Mail: global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy Japan (Headquarters)

Tomoko Hasegawa

Tel.: +81 3-5256-0870

E-Mail: global-sales@actiphy.com

Actiphy EMEA

Daniela Price

Tel.: +41 22 589 67 85

E-Mail: EMEA-sales@actiphy.com