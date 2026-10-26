First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), reported strong financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Growing the balance sheet and profitability concurrently has been a key goal for 2026, and I'm thrilled to report on our success in meeting that mandate through the first nine months of the year. Our exponential growth is a testament to the team's efforts and our ability to deliver solutions for our expanding customer base. As our business continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in the infrastructure necessary to sustain our award-winning customer service and operational excellence. "

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Net income of $2.9 million exceeded the prior year's third quarter by 30% and the prior quarter by 6%

Year-to-date net income of $8.2 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year representing a 40% increase

Earnings per common share increased to $0.98, up 31% from the prior year's third quarter

Annualized return on average equity was 17.88%

Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%

Net interest margin of 4.06% compared to 4.09% in the prior quarter and 3.87% in the prior year's third quarter

Net interest income increased 5% from the prior quarter and 30% year over year

Total loans grew 1% during the quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis

Total deposits grew 6% during the quarter, or 23% on an annualized basis

Book value per share increased to $21.98 from $21.19 at June 30, 2026 representing a 15% annualized growth rate.

Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08%

Paid a third consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share

Earnings and Profitability

For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period a year ago and $2.8 million for the prior quarter. Earnings per share on a diluted basis increased to $0.98, up from $0.75 in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.92 in the second quarter of 2026.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $8.2 million, compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2025 representing a 40% increase.

Annualized return on average assets rose to 1.36% for the third quarter of 2026, which matches the return from the prior quarter and is an increase from 1.29% for the same period in 2025. Annualized return on average equity increased to 17.88%, from 17.82% in the prior quarter and 16.19% a year ago, reflecting improved operating leverage and balance sheet growth.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $412 thousand, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and 30% from the same period a year ago. The net interest margin was 4.06%, down from 4.09% in the second quarter of 2026 and up from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net interest income before the provision for credit losses totaled $23.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $5.9 million, or 33%, compared to the same period in 2025.

Total interest income increased to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 5% from the prior quarter and 22% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly growth was driven primarily by a 3% increase in average loan balances, with only nominal change in total loan yields. Year-over-year growth reflected a 15% increase in average loan balances and overall higher loan yields.

Total interest income increased to $38.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a 23% increase from the same period in 2025.

Total interest expense increased to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 5% from the prior quarter, as higher money market balances were partially offset by lower time deposit balances and a 14 basis point decline in time deposit costs. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, total interest expense increased 11%, driven by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings, partially mitigated by lower deposit rates.

Total interest expense increased to $14.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up 10% from the same period in 2025.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses, and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

The provision for credit losses totaled $163 thousand for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $386 thousand in the second quarter of 2026 and $189 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses represented 0.78% of total loans, compared to 0.73% at December 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets totaled $705 thousand, or 0.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $881 thousand, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.09% and 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-accrual loans consist of five credit relationships, fully secured by real estate collateral, with no specific reserves required for the third quarter.

"Our ability to consistently maintain a low level of non-performing assets reflects our disciplined underwriting philosophy, which emphasizes sound credit structure, comprehensive cash flow analysis, and proper real estate collateral. We remain committed to maintaining this disciplined approach to credit culture while continuing to support the financing needs of the communities we serve." stated Ranalli.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $337 thousand for the quarter, a decrease of 23% from the prior quarter and 4% from the same period last year. There were no gains on the sale of SBA loans, compared to $108 thousand in the prior quarter and none in the third quarter of 2025. Swap referral fee income was $53 thousand, compared to none in the prior quarter, and $97 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. Service charges decreased 27% from the prior quarter, primarily due to late fees collected in connection with a non-accrual loan resolution in the prior quarter.

Non-interest income totaled $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a 23% increase compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2025. Gains on sale of SBA loans were $383 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $113 thousand for the same period in 2025. Swap referral fee income was $53 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $229 thousand in the same period of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased 7% from the prior quarter and 29% compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher costs in salaries & benefits, data processing, and FDIC premium expense, partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment, and professional fees. Occupancy & equipment expenses were elevated in the prior quarter due to repairs and renovation costs for our Exton branch which was built in 2014. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.31%, compared to 2.27% in the prior quarter and 2.21% in the third quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio was 56.28%, compared to 54.39% in the prior quarter and 56.11% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expenses increased 25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting higher costs across all operating categories except professional fees. These increased costs were incurred to support our growth over the last year. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets for the first nine months of 2026 was 2.27%, compared to 2.25% in the comparative period of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2026 was 55.48%, compared to 58.93% in the comparative period of 2025.

Balance Sheet

Total deposits increased $44.1 million, or 6%, during the third quarter of 2026, reflecting a shift in deposit mix. Increases in interest-bearing checking and money market balances were partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing deposits and time deposits. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits increased $158.8 million, or 25%, driven by growth across all deposit categories except time deposits. Approximately 79% of total deposits were insured or collateralized as of September 30, 2026.

"Our continued success in growing our customer deposit base during the third quarter enabled us to further expand earning assets while reducing non-core deposits by an additional $10.2 million," stated Ranalli.

Total loans increased $10.3 million, or 1%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $737.1 million, driven primarily by growth in commercial real estate loans. Compared to September 30, 2025, total loans increased $81.8 million, or 12%, attributable to growth in commercial real estate and construction lending.

The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio, net of unearned loan origination fees and costs:



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025



















Commercial real estate $567,196,678

$553,196,932

$531,440,586

$525,443,319

$516,826,603 Commercial construction 87,220,820

89,742,205

88,293,400

68,110,339

49,287,152 Commercial business 65,259,111

64,907,888

67,016,443

66,353,744

69,578,865 Consumer 17,459,057

19,007,086

18,541,133

18,548,853

19,645,273 Total loans $737,135,666

$726,854,111

$705,291,562

$678,456,255

$655,337,893

Investment securities totaled $36.5 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $31.1 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's held-to-maturity investment portfolio had an amortized cost of $9.0 million and a fair value of $8.2 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $804 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $561 thousand as of June 30, 2026. On an after-tax basis, this unrealized loss totaled $635 thousand, representing approximately 1.0% of total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026.

The remainder of the Company's investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale and had a book value of $29.4 million and a fair value of $27.6 million at September 30, 2026. This resulted in an unrealized loss of $1.8 million, compared to $1.1 million at June 30, 2026. The after-tax unrealized loss of $1.4 million is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss within stockholders' equity.

Total assets increased 6% during the quarter, driven primarily by loan and investment growth and higher cash balances associated with deposit growth.

Total stockholders' equity increased $2.4 million, or 4%, during the third quarter of 2026, rising from $63.8 million at June 30, 2026, to $66.2 million at September 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to net income earned during the quarter. During the quarter, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share. Book value per share increased by $0.79, or 4%, during the third quarter to $21.98 per share at September 30, 2026.

Selected Financial Data:















Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 93,091,665

$ 62,564,468

$ 52,953,190

$ 90,422,400

$ 29,590,356 Time deposits at other banks 100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000 Investments 36,544,850

31,068,571

31,759,063

27,634,611

19,065,497 Loans receivable 737,135,666

726,854,111

705,291,562

678,456,255

655,337,893 Allowance for credit losses (5,741,468)

(5,739,175)

(5,338,337)

(4,977,305)

(4,706,905) Premises & equipment 7,285,579

7,258,468

7,312,947

7,360,342

7,467,535 Other assets 19,175,865

18,862,663

18,923,756

18,359,879

18,030,984 Total assets $887,592,157

$840,969,106

$811,002,181

$817,356,182

$724,885,360



















Liabilities:

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $120,692,883

$125,099,120

$119,590,197

$120,359,227

$ 99,688,828 Interest-bearing checking 75,691,650

58,644,735

66,652,272

69,271,915

55,875,100 Money market 452,142,738

401,304,624

349,036,565

326,603,007

257,517,175 Time deposits 141,035,832

160,401,444

182,731,610

209,098,258

217,695,517 Total deposits 789,563,103

745,449,923

718,010,644

725,332,407

630,776,620 Short term borrowings -

-

-

-

8,000,000 Long term borrowings 14,162,000

14,162,000

14,162,000

16,012,000

13,887,000 Subordinated debt 10,472,150

10,470,219

10,468,289

10,466,463

8,485,386 Other liabilities 7,214,912

7,124,273

7,338,138

6,777,883

7,320,262 Total liabilities 821,412,165

777,206,415

749,979,071

758,588,753

668,469,268



















Stockholders' Equity

















Common stock 3,100,773

3,100,773

3,100,773

3,100,773

3,100,773 Additional paid-in capital 19,941,760

19,916,183

19,892,023

19,863,401

19,857,275 Treasury stock (1,262,653)

(1,290,483)

(1,318,700)

(1,346,793)

(1,375,079) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,395,953)

(880,267)

(843,939)

(630,812)

(638,426) Retained earnings 45,796,065

42,916,485

40,192,953

37,780,860

35,471,549 Total stockholders' equity 66,179,992

63,762,691

61,023,110

58,767,429

56,416,092 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $887,592,157

$840,969,106

$811,002,181

$817,356,182

$724,885,360

Performance Statistics (unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 Per Share Data:

















Earnings per share - basic $ 0.98

$ 0.93

$ 0.82

$ 0.78

$ 0.75 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.98

$ 0.92

$ 0.82

$ 0.78

$ 0.75 Total shares outstanding 3,010,601

3,008,592

3,006,555

3,004,527

3,002,485 Weighted average shares outstanding 3,009,685

3,007,673

3,005,613

3,003,726

3,001,454 Book value per share $ 21.98

$ 21.19

$ 20.30

$ 19.56

$ 18.79



















Performance Ratios:

















Return on average assets * 1.36 %

1.36 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.29 % Return on average equity * 17.88 %

17.82 %

16.64 %

15.87 %

16.19 % Net interest margin 4.06 %

4.09 %

3.80 %

3.77 %

3.87 % Non-interest expenses* to average assets 2.31 %

2.27 %

2.21 %

2.15 %

2.21 % Efficiency ratio 56.28 %

54.39 %

55.77 %

56.25 %

56.11 %



















Asset Quality Ratios:

















Non-performing loans to total loans 0.10 %

0.12 %

0.43 %

0.11 %

0.00 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 %

0.10 %

0.37 %

0.09 %

0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.78 %

0.79 %

0.76 %

0.73 %

0.72 % * Annualized



















Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)



































Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 Interest income:

















Loans, including fees $ 12,493,217

$ 12,017,007

$ 11,182,544

$ 11,098,085

$ 10,719,087 Securities 337,940

328,305

280,104

206,991

136,606 Other 617,376

439,133

560,555

599,764

138,292 Total interest income 13,448,533

12,784,445

12,023,203

11,904,840

10,993,985 Interest expense:

















Deposits 4,656,461

4,405,473

4,395,446

4,520,311

4,231,636 Borrowings 120,718

119,399

122,789

125,620

77,963 Subordinated debt 162,556

162,556

162,556

137,058

134,682 Total interest expense 4,939,735

4,687,428

4,680,791

4,782,989

4,444,281 Net interest income 8,508,798

8,097,017

7,342,412

7,121,851

6,549,704 Provision for credit losses 163,119

386,010

377,167

368,729

189,087 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,345,679

7,711,007

6,965,245

6,753,122

6,360,617 Non-interest income:

















Service charges and other fees 128,418

175,655

130,399

116,476

107,182 BOLI income 70,356

69,341

68,580

69,075

68,585 Gain on sale of SBA loans -

108,308

274,352

-

- Swap referral fee income 52,505

-

-

69,890

96,813 Other 85,284

81,640

70,899

81,363

76,913 Total non-interest income 336,563

434,944

544,230

336,804

349,493 Non-interest expense

















Salaries & benefits 3,248,906

2,769,316

2,657,536

2,635,943

2,370,422 Occupancy & equipment 309,046

424,243

349,732

313,743

316,684 Professional fees 129,395

176,904

173,999

137,279

143,108 Advertising 124,749

124,258

126,442

87,011

104,356 Data processing 287,739

246,663

245,419

240,384

213,565 FDIC premium expense 185,044

180,310

191,252

166,763

135,382 Other 693,157

719,020

653,955

614,101

587,553 Total non-interest expense 4,978,036

4,640,714

4,398,335

4,195,224

3,871,070 Income before federal income tax expense 3,704,206

3,505,237

3,111,140

2,894,702

2,839,040 Federal income tax expense 763,732

721,573

638,956

585,391

580,874 Net income $ 2,940,474

$ 2,783,664

$ 2,472,184

$ 2,309,311

$ 2,258,166

Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)











Nine Months Ended September 30,

September 30, 2026

2025 Interest income:





Loans, including fees $35,692,768

$30,428,803 Securities 946,349

371,898 Other 1,617,064

214,002 Total interest income 38,256,181

31,014,703 Interest expense:





Deposits 13,457,380

12,346,609 Borrowings 362,906

241,088 Subordinated debt 487,668

404,045 Total interest expense 14,307,954

12,991,742 Net interest income 23,948,227

18,022,961 Provision for credit losses 926,296

493,600 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,021,931

17,529,361 Non-interest income:





Service charges and other fees 434,472

314,429 BOLI income 208,277

201,433 Gain on sale of SBA loans 382,660

113,186 Swap referral fee income 52,505

228,939 Other 237,823

213,031 Total non-interest income 1,315,737

1,071,018 Non-interest expense





Salaries & benefits 8,675,758

6,750,528 Occupancy & equipment 1,083,021

970,013 Professional fees 480,298

485,662 Advertising 375,449

327,000 Data processing 779,821

625,487 FDIC premium expense 556,606

394,576 Other 2,066,132

1,698,654 Total non-interest expense 14,017,085

11,251,920 Income before federal income tax expense 10,320,583

7,348,459 Federal income tax expense 2,124,261

1,499,942 Net income $ 8,196,322

$ 5,848,517

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE First Resource Bank