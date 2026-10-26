First Resource Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), reported strong financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Lauren C. Ranalli, President and CEO, stated, "Growing the balance sheet and profitability concurrently has been a key goal for 2026, and I'm thrilled to report on our success in meeting that mandate through the first nine months of the year. Our exponential growth is a testament to the team's efforts and our ability to deliver solutions for our expanding customer base. As our business continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in the infrastructure necessary to sustain our award-winning customer service and operational excellence. "
Third Quarter 2026 Highlights
- Net income of $2.9 million exceeded the prior year's third quarter by 30% and the prior quarter by 6%
- Year-to-date net income of $8.2 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior year representing a 40% increase
- Earnings per common share increased to $0.98, up 31% from the prior year's third quarter
- Annualized return on average equity was 17.88%
- Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%
- Net interest margin of 4.06% compared to 4.09% in the prior quarter and 3.87% in the prior year's third quarter
- Net interest income increased 5% from the prior quarter and 30% year over year
- Total loans grew 1% during the quarter, or 6% on an annualized basis
- Total deposits grew 6% during the quarter, or 23% on an annualized basis
- Book value per share increased to $21.98 from $21.19 at June 30, 2026 representing a 15% annualized growth rate.
- Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.08%
- Paid a third consecutive quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per common share
Earnings and Profitability
For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $2.9 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period a year ago and $2.8 million for the prior quarter. Earnings per share on a diluted basis increased to $0.98, up from $0.75 in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.92 in the second quarter of 2026.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income totaled $8.2 million, compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2025 representing a 40% increase.
Annualized return on average assets rose to 1.36% for the third quarter of 2026, which matches the return from the prior quarter and is an increase from 1.29% for the same period in 2025. Annualized return on average equity increased to 17.88%, from 17.82% in the prior quarter and 16.19% a year ago, reflecting improved operating leverage and balance sheet growth.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses totaled $8.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, up $412 thousand, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and 30% from the same period a year ago. The net interest margin was 4.06%, down from 4.09% in the second quarter of 2026 and up from 3.87% in the third quarter of 2025.
Net interest income before the provision for credit losses totaled $23.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, an increase of $5.9 million, or 33%, compared to the same period in 2025.
Total interest income increased to $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 5% from the prior quarter and 22% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Quarterly growth was driven primarily by a 3% increase in average loan balances, with only nominal change in total loan yields. Year-over-year growth reflected a 15% increase in average loan balances and overall higher loan yields.
Total interest income increased to $38.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a 23% increase from the same period in 2025.
Total interest expense increased to $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 5% from the prior quarter, as higher money market balances were partially offset by lower time deposit balances and a 14 basis point decline in time deposit costs. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, total interest expense increased 11%, driven by higher volumes of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings, partially mitigated by lower deposit rates.
Total interest expense increased to $14.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, up 10% from the same period in 2025.
Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses, and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
The provision for credit losses totaled $163 thousand for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $386 thousand in the second quarter of 2026 and $189 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2026, the allowance for credit losses represented 0.78% of total loans, compared to 0.73% at December 31, 2025.
Non-performing assets totaled $705 thousand, or 0.08% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared to $881 thousand, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2026. Non-performing assets represented 0.09% and 0.00% of total assets at December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, respectively. Non-accrual loans consist of five credit relationships, fully secured by real estate collateral, with no specific reserves required for the third quarter.
"Our ability to consistently maintain a low level of non-performing assets reflects our disciplined underwriting philosophy, which emphasizes sound credit structure, comprehensive cash flow analysis, and proper real estate collateral. We remain committed to maintaining this disciplined approach to credit culture while continuing to support the financing needs of the communities we serve." stated Ranalli.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income totaled $337 thousand for the quarter, a decrease of 23% from the prior quarter and 4% from the same period last year. There were no gains on the sale of SBA loans, compared to $108 thousand in the prior quarter and none in the third quarter of 2025. Swap referral fee income was $53 thousand, compared to none in the prior quarter, and $97 thousand in the third quarter of 2025. Service charges decreased 27% from the prior quarter, primarily due to late fees collected in connection with a non-accrual loan resolution in the prior quarter.
Non-interest income totaled $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a 23% increase compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2025. Gains on sale of SBA loans were $383 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $113 thousand for the same period in 2025. Swap referral fee income was $53 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $229 thousand in the same period of 2025.
Non-interest expenses increased 7% from the prior quarter and 29% compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher costs in salaries & benefits, data processing, and FDIC premium expense, partially offset by decreases in occupancy & equipment, and professional fees. Occupancy & equipment expenses were elevated in the prior quarter due to repairs and renovation costs for our Exton branch which was built in 2014. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.31%, compared to 2.27% in the prior quarter and 2.21% in the third quarter of 2025. The efficiency ratio was 56.28%, compared to 54.39% in the prior quarter and 56.11% in the third quarter of 2025.
Non-interest expenses increased 25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to the same period in 2025, reflecting higher costs across all operating categories except professional fees. These increased costs were incurred to support our growth over the last year. The ratio of non-interest expense to average assets for the first nine months of 2026 was 2.27%, compared to 2.25% in the comparative period of 2025. The efficiency ratio for the first nine months of 2026 was 55.48%, compared to 58.93% in the comparative period of 2025.
Balance Sheet
Total deposits increased $44.1 million, or 6%, during the third quarter of 2026, reflecting a shift in deposit mix. Increases in interest-bearing checking and money market balances were partially offset by decreases in non-interest-bearing deposits and time deposits. On a year-over-year basis, total deposits increased $158.8 million, or 25%, driven by growth across all deposit categories except time deposits. Approximately 79% of total deposits were insured or collateralized as of September 30, 2026.
"Our continued success in growing our customer deposit base during the third quarter enabled us to further expand earning assets while reducing non-core deposits by an additional $10.2 million," stated Ranalli.
Total loans increased $10.3 million, or 1%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $737.1 million, driven primarily by growth in commercial real estate loans. Compared to September 30, 2025, total loans increased $81.8 million, or 12%, attributable to growth in commercial real estate and construction lending.
The following table illustrates the composition of the loan portfolio, net of unearned loan origination fees and costs:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Commercial real estate
$567,196,678
$553,196,932
$531,440,586
$525,443,319
$516,826,603
Commercial construction
87,220,820
89,742,205
88,293,400
68,110,339
49,287,152
Commercial business
65,259,111
64,907,888
67,016,443
66,353,744
69,578,865
Consumer
17,459,057
19,007,086
18,541,133
18,548,853
19,645,273
Total loans
$737,135,666
$726,854,111
$705,291,562
$678,456,255
$655,337,893
Investment securities totaled $36.5 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $31.1 million at June 30, 2026. The Company's held-to-maturity investment portfolio had an amortized cost of $9.0 million and a fair value of $8.2 million, resulting in an unrealized loss of $804 thousand, compared to an unrealized loss of $561 thousand as of June 30, 2026. On an after-tax basis, this unrealized loss totaled $635 thousand, representing approximately 1.0% of total stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026.
The remainder of the Company's investment portfolio was classified as available-for-sale and had a book value of $29.4 million and a fair value of $27.6 million at September 30, 2026. This resulted in an unrealized loss of $1.8 million, compared to $1.1 million at June 30, 2026. The after-tax unrealized loss of $1.4 million is reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss within stockholders' equity.
Total assets increased 6% during the quarter, driven primarily by loan and investment growth and higher cash balances associated with deposit growth.
Total stockholders' equity increased $2.4 million, or 4%, during the third quarter of 2026, rising from $63.8 million at June 30, 2026, to $66.2 million at September 30, 2026. This increase was primarily due to net income earned during the quarter. During the quarter, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.02 per common share. Book value per share increased by $0.79, or 4%, during the third quarter to $21.98 per share at September 30, 2026.
Selected Financial Data:
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 93,091,665
$ 62,564,468
$ 52,953,190
$ 90,422,400
$ 29,590,356
Time deposits at other banks
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Investments
36,544,850
31,068,571
31,759,063
27,634,611
19,065,497
Loans receivable
737,135,666
726,854,111
705,291,562
678,456,255
655,337,893
Allowance for credit losses
(5,741,468)
(5,739,175)
(5,338,337)
(4,977,305)
(4,706,905)
Premises & equipment
7,285,579
7,258,468
7,312,947
7,360,342
7,467,535
Other assets
19,175,865
18,862,663
18,923,756
18,359,879
18,030,984
Total assets
$887,592,157
$840,969,106
$811,002,181
$817,356,182
$724,885,360
Liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$120,692,883
$125,099,120
$119,590,197
$120,359,227
$ 99,688,828
Interest-bearing checking
75,691,650
58,644,735
66,652,272
69,271,915
55,875,100
Money market
452,142,738
401,304,624
349,036,565
326,603,007
257,517,175
Time deposits
141,035,832
160,401,444
182,731,610
209,098,258
217,695,517
Total deposits
789,563,103
745,449,923
718,010,644
725,332,407
630,776,620
Short term borrowings
-
-
-
-
8,000,000
Long term borrowings
14,162,000
14,162,000
14,162,000
16,012,000
13,887,000
Subordinated debt
10,472,150
10,470,219
10,468,289
10,466,463
8,485,386
Other liabilities
7,214,912
7,124,273
7,338,138
6,777,883
7,320,262
Total liabilities
821,412,165
777,206,415
749,979,071
758,588,753
668,469,268
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
3,100,773
3,100,773
3,100,773
3,100,773
3,100,773
Additional paid-in capital
19,941,760
19,916,183
19,892,023
19,863,401
19,857,275
Treasury stock
(1,262,653)
(1,290,483)
(1,318,700)
(1,346,793)
(1,375,079)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,395,953)
(880,267)
(843,939)
(630,812)
(638,426)
Retained earnings
45,796,065
42,916,485
40,192,953
37,780,860
35,471,549
Total stockholders' equity
66,179,992
63,762,691
61,023,110
58,767,429
56,416,092
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$887,592,157
$840,969,106
$811,002,181
$817,356,182
$724,885,360
Performance Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Per Share Data:
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.98
$ 0.93
$ 0.82
$ 0.78
$ 0.75
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.92
$ 0.82
$ 0.78
$ 0.75
Total shares outstanding
3,010,601
3,008,592
3,006,555
3,004,527
3,002,485
Weighted average shares outstanding
3,009,685
3,007,673
3,005,613
3,003,726
3,001,454
Book value per share
$ 21.98
$ 21.19
$ 20.30
$ 19.56
$ 18.79
Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets *
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.24 %
1.18 %
1.29 %
Return on average equity *
17.88 %
17.82 %
16.64 %
15.87 %
16.19 %
Net interest margin
4.06 %
4.09 %
3.80 %
3.77 %
3.87 %
Non-interest expenses* to average assets
2.31 %
2.27 %
2.21 %
2.15 %
2.21 %
Efficiency ratio
56.28 %
54.39 %
55.77 %
56.25 %
56.11 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10 %
0.12 %
0.43 %
0.11 %
0.00 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.37 %
0.09 %
0.00 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.78 %
0.79 %
0.76 %
0.73 %
0.72 %
* Annualized
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2026
2026
2026
2025
2025
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 12,493,217
$ 12,017,007
$ 11,182,544
$ 11,098,085
$ 10,719,087
Securities
337,940
328,305
280,104
206,991
136,606
Other
617,376
439,133
560,555
599,764
138,292
Total interest income
13,448,533
12,784,445
12,023,203
11,904,840
10,993,985
Interest expense:
Deposits
4,656,461
4,405,473
4,395,446
4,520,311
4,231,636
Borrowings
120,718
119,399
122,789
125,620
77,963
Subordinated debt
162,556
162,556
162,556
137,058
134,682
Total interest expense
4,939,735
4,687,428
4,680,791
4,782,989
4,444,281
Net interest income
8,508,798
8,097,017
7,342,412
7,121,851
6,549,704
Provision for credit losses
163,119
386,010
377,167
368,729
189,087
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
8,345,679
7,711,007
6,965,245
6,753,122
6,360,617
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
128,418
175,655
130,399
116,476
107,182
BOLI income
70,356
69,341
68,580
69,075
68,585
Gain on sale of SBA loans
-
108,308
274,352
-
-
Swap referral fee income
52,505
-
-
69,890
96,813
Other
85,284
81,640
70,899
81,363
76,913
Total non-interest income
336,563
434,944
544,230
336,804
349,493
Non-interest expense
Salaries & benefits
3,248,906
2,769,316
2,657,536
2,635,943
2,370,422
Occupancy & equipment
309,046
424,243
349,732
313,743
316,684
Professional fees
129,395
176,904
173,999
137,279
143,108
Advertising
124,749
124,258
126,442
87,011
104,356
Data processing
287,739
246,663
245,419
240,384
213,565
FDIC premium expense
185,044
180,310
191,252
166,763
135,382
Other
693,157
719,020
653,955
614,101
587,553
Total non-interest expense
4,978,036
4,640,714
4,398,335
4,195,224
3,871,070
Income before federal income tax expense
3,704,206
3,505,237
3,111,140
2,894,702
2,839,040
Federal income tax expense
763,732
721,573
638,956
585,391
580,874
Net income
$ 2,940,474
$ 2,783,664
$ 2,472,184
$ 2,309,311
$ 2,258,166
Consolidated Income Statements (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$35,692,768
$30,428,803
Securities
946,349
371,898
Other
1,617,064
214,002
Total interest income
38,256,181
31,014,703
Interest expense:
Deposits
13,457,380
12,346,609
Borrowings
362,906
241,088
Subordinated debt
487,668
404,045
Total interest expense
14,307,954
12,991,742
Net interest income
23,948,227
18,022,961
Provision for credit losses
926,296
493,600
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
23,021,931
17,529,361
Non-interest income:
Service charges and other fees
434,472
314,429
BOLI income
208,277
201,433
Gain on sale of SBA loans
382,660
113,186
Swap referral fee income
52,505
228,939
Other
237,823
213,031
Total non-interest income
1,315,737
1,071,018
Non-interest expense
Salaries & benefits
8,675,758
6,750,528
Occupancy & equipment
1,083,021
970,013
Professional fees
480,298
485,662
Advertising
375,449
327,000
Data processing
779,821
625,487
FDIC premium expense
556,606
394,576
Other
2,066,132
1,698,654
Total non-interest expense
14,017,085
11,251,920
Income before federal income tax expense
10,320,583
7,348,459
Federal income tax expense
2,124,261
1,499,942
Net income
$ 8,196,322
$ 5,848,517
About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.
First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.
This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.
SOURCE First Resource Bank