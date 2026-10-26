Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net Income Jumps 39%

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported net income of $849,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $609,000, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income was $1.70 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $1.71 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the same period in 2025.

Quarterly Highlights

Net income increased 39% from the same period last year;

Net interest margin expanded to 2.81%;

Efficiency dropped to 60.64%;

Nonperforming assets decreased 15% from the prior quarter; and

The Company repurchased 15,000 shares of common stock in the open market.

"We made significant progress during the third quarter optimizing our balance sheet to support growth in net income, net interest margin and efficiency," said Bobby Krimmel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. "Net income reached the highest level in two years while efficiency improved to an 18-month low. We experienced a slowdown in lending activity during the quarter with $2.7 million in new loan commitments as many of the companies we were working with turned cautious because of higher interest rates and inflation. However, we anticipate the slowdown to be temporary with a return to organic loan growth during the fourth quarter at a similar pace experienced earlier this year."

Krimmel continued, "During the quarter we welcomed 28 new loan and deposit customers to Touchmark and continued to experience growth in our relationship banking model. We made significant progress in resolving our nonperforming assets which dropped by $3.3 million to a three-year low. Interest expense declined for the 10th consecutive quarter as we continued our strategy to exit non-relationship deposit customers. We replaced our Company's website with a new modern look with more information about Touchmark National Bank and changed the website domain to TouchmarkBank.com to make it easier for new prospects to find us. The Company continued its stock repurchase program during the quarter, buying 15,000 shares in the open market at a 35% discount to book value."

Third Quarter 2026 Results of Operations

Net income increased 39% to $849,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $609,000 for the third quarter of 2025, and increased from $752,000 in the prior quarter. The sequential-quarter increase was driven primarily by a $132,000 increase in net interest income, a $170,000 decrease in the provision for credit losses, and a $44,000 decrease in noninterest expense. These improvements were partially offset by a $219,000 gain recognized in the prior quarter from the recovery of a loan guaranty.

Net interest income increased 4.2% to $2.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, and increased $132,000, or 4.9%, from the prior quarter. The sequential-quarter increase reflected continued margin expansion from funding-cost management and the addition of higher-yielding assets. It also included $203,000 of interest income recognized on a government-guaranteed nonperforming loan, partially offset by an $89,000 prepayment penalty recognized in the second quarter of 2026.

Year-to-date loan production totaled $26.5 million, compared with $11.5 million for the same period in 2025. Excluding loan premium amortization, the yield on loans increased 37 basis points to 7.21% from 6.84% in the prior quarter, while the cost of funds improved by 3 basis points to 3.05% from 3.08%. These factors contributed to an increase in the Bank's net interest margin to 2.81%, its highest level since 2024.

Noninterest income was $102,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $110,000 for the third quarter of 2025 and $329,000 in the prior quarter. The higher level in the prior quarter primarily reflected a $219,000 gain from the recovery of a government loan guaranty.

Noninterest expense decreased 3.0% to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with the third quarter of 2025, and decreased $44,000, or 2.4%, from the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflected lower compensation and employee benefit expenses, partially offset by higher other real estate and loan collection expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 60.64% for the quarter, compared with 64.26% in the third quarter of 2025 and 64.00% from the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets decreased $12.5 million, or 3.0%, during the third quarter of 2026 to $403.6 million compared to the sequential quarter. The decrease primarily reflected a reduction of $12.6 million in net deposit outflows while loan balances declined $10.0 million and the securities portfolio increased $8.3 million.

Total loans decreased $10.0 million, or 3.2%, to $307.4 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the sequential quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter reflected $12.4 million in loan payoffs and principal repayments along with $1.3 million of loan premium amortization on government-guaranteed purchased loans, partially offset by $3.7 million of new loan growth.

Total deposits decreased $12.6 million, or 3.7%, to $325.5 million during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the sequential quarter. The decrease from the prior quarter primarily reflected declines of $14.3 million in time deposits and $1.2 million in demand deposits, partially offset by $2.9 million growth in money market deposits.

Book value per share was $16.16 at September 30, 2026, compared with $16.39 at September 30, 2025 and $16.03 at June 30, 2026; and

The Bank remained well-capitalized as of September 30, 2026, with a leverage ratio of 13.39% and tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 45.92%.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $3.3 million, or 15%, from the prior quarter and $3.6 million, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2025. Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, were $6.3 million, or 1.56% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, compared with $6.4 million, or 1.54% of total assets, at June 30, 2026 and $6.5 million, or 1.55% of total assets, at September 30, 2025.

Net charge-offs were 0.26% of average loans during the third quarter of 2026, primarily reflecting charge-offs of premiums associated with legacy government-guaranteed purchased loans that paid off during the quarter. This compared with no charge-offs in the third quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of 0.05% in the prior quarter; and

The allowance for credit losses represented 0.79% of total loans at September 30, 2026, compared with 0.73% at September 30, 2025 and 0.83% at June 30, 2026.

Capital Management Initiatives

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 15,000 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $10.51 per share, representing a 35.0% discount to book value per share at September 30, 2026. The current program has remaining authorization to repurchase 170,000 shares and is scheduled to expire on May 26, 2027, unless extended or completed earlier.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Bank serves Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of September 30, 2026, Touchmark reported total assets of $404 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information, visit www.TouchmarkBank.com and select Investor Relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that represent Touchmark's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and often use words or phrases such as "opportunities," "prospects," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements contained herein represent the current expectations, plans or forecast of Touchmark and are about matters that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this news release or made elsewhere from time to time by Touchmark or on its behalf. Touchmark disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.











TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(unaudited)







September 30,

December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025(1) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 1,440

$ 607

Interest-bearing deposits 59,504

65,041

Federal funds sold 5,175

5,175

Total cash and cash equivalents 66,119

70,823











Available-for-sale securities 19,353

10,806

Equity securities 1,577

1,598

Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums 307,376

324,725

Allowance for credit losses (2,425)

(2,543)

Net loans 304,951

322,182

Bank premises and equipment, net 1,370

1,490

Other real estate 5,826

5,826

Other assets 4,434

4,912

TOTAL ASSETS $ 403,630

$ 417,637 LIABILITIES Deposits:







Noninterest bearing demand $ 16,916

$ 17,722

Interest-bearing demand 1,916

1,867

Savings 102

46

Money market 155,539

95,941

Time deposits 151,039

223,119

Total deposits 325,512

338,694

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,248

8,027

TOTAL LIABILITIES 331,760

346,721 SHAREHOLDERS' Common stock - $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares





EQUITY authorized; 4,446,890 shares issued and outstanding







as of September 30, 2026, and 4,476,891 shares issued and







outstanding as of December 31, 2025 44

45

Additional paid-in capital 46,895

46,895

Retained earnings 25,920

24,523

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (989)

(547)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,870

70,916











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 403,630

$ 417,637





























(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2025.







TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2026

2025

2026

2025 INTEREST AND Interest and fees on loans $ 4,646

$ 5,144

$ 13,500

$ 16,529 DIVIDEND Income on investment securities 157

112

358

322 INCOME Interest from federal funds sold and other 676

812

1,854

1,935

Total interest income 5,479

6,068

15,712

18,786 INTEREST Interest on deposits 2,671

3,374

8,166

10,736 EXPENSE Interest on borrowings -

-

-

-

Total interest expense 2,671

3,374

8,166

10,736

Net interest income 2,808

2,694

7,546

8,050

Provision for credit losses -

150

320

595

Net interest income after provision 2,808

2,544

7,226

7,455

















NONINTEREST Service fees on deposit accounts 2

3

7

6 INCOME Loan servicing fees 90

98

290

337

Gain on asset sales -

-

219

-

Other noninterest income 10

9

30

24

Total noninterest income 102

110

546

367 NONINTEREST Salaries and employee benefits 983

926

3,112

2,937 EXPENSE Net occupancy expense 71

75

215

193

Foreclosed real estate expenses 66

173

258

305

Data processing expense 105

95

300

280

Loan collection expense 55

65

57

129

Audits and exams expense 65

45

165

135

Board expenses 95

91

306

382

Supervisory assessments 47

75

215

263

Other noninterest expense 299

295

879

904

Total noninterest expense 1,786

1,840

5,507

5,528

Income before provision for income taxes 1,124

814

2,265

2,294

Provision for income taxes 275

205

570

582

Net income $ 849

$ 609

$ 1,695

$ 1,712



















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 4,454,879

4,475,891

4,468,246

4,475,891

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 4,561,725

4,583,737

4,575,092

4,583,737

Earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.14

$ 0.38

$ 0.38

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.13

$ 0.37

$ 0.37

Certain prior-year accounts were reclassified to conform to the current year presentation.

TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2026

2026

2026

2025

2025 Results of Operations:

















Interest income $ 5,479

$ 5,363

$ 4,871

$ 5,513

$ 6,067 Interest expense 2,671

2,687

2,808

3,091

3,373 Net interest income 2,808

2,676

2,063

2,422

2,694 Provision for credit losses -

170

150

150

150 Non-interest income 102

329

115

112

110 Non-interest expense 1,786

1,830

1,892

1,941

1,840 Income before income taxes 1,124

1,005

136

443

814 Income taxes 275

253

42

4

205 Net income $ 849

$ 752

$ 94

$ 439

$ 609 Return on average assets 0.83 %

0.73 %

0.09 %

0.42 %

0.58 % Return on average equity 4.74 %

4.22 %

0.53 %

2.43 %

3.34 %



















Per Share Data:

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.17

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.16

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.13 Book value per share $ 16.16

$ 16.03

$ 15.85

$ 15.84

$ 16.39 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - basic 4,454,879

4,473,209

4,476,891

4,476,630

4,475,891 Weighted average shares outstanding per quarter - diluted 4,561,725

4,580,055

4,583,737

4,583,737

4,583,737



















Financial Condition Data and Ratios:

















Loans, net of deferred fees and purchased premiums $ 307,376

$ 317,376

$ 320,708

$ 324,725

$ 329,437 Allowance for credit losses $ (2,425)

$ (2,629)

$ (2,436)

$ (2,543)

$ (2,398) Total assets $ 403,630

$ 416,170

$ 410,201

$ 417,637

$ 417,756 Total deposits $ 325,512

$ 338,159

$ 332,939

$ 338,694

$ 339,032 Total equity $ 71,870

$ 71,535

$ 70,953

$ 70,916

$ 73,347 Net interest margin 2.81 %

2.61 %

1.94 %

2.32 %

2.58 % Efficiency 60.64 %

64.00 %

85.05 %

75.08 %

64.26 % Common equity tier 1 ratio (bank) 45.92 %

42.68 %

42.09 %

46.00 %

48.54 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (bank) 13.39 %

13.15 %

12.88 %

12.62 %

12.71 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (bank) 45.92 %

42.69 %

42.09 %

46.00 %

45.84 %



















Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

















Total nonperforming assets $ 18,708

$ 22,010

$ 22,590

$ 25,080

$ 22,323 Total nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees $ 6,293

$ 6,424

$ 6,483

$ 6,521

$ 6,478 Total nonperforming assets to total assets 4.63 %

5.29 %

5.51 %

6.01 %

5.34 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets, net of

















government guarantees 1.56 %

1.54 %

1.58 %

1.56 %

1.55 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.79 %

0.83 %

0.76 %

0.78 %

0.73 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.26 %

-0.05 %

0.32 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

SOURCE Touchmark Bancshares, Inc.