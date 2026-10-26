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WKN: 858560 | ISIN: US5324571083 | Ticker-Symbol: LLY
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 16:58
1.145,40 Euro
+0,65 % +7,40
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
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ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
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1.144,201.145,2016:59
1.144,401.145,6016:59
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 16:19 Uhr
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Eli Lilly and Company: Lilly declares fourth-quarter 2026 dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2026 of $1.73 per share on outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2026.

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about expected dividend payments and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there are significant risks and uncertainties in pharmaceutical research and development, as well as in business development activities and capital allocation strategies related to the company's business and actual results may differ materially due to various factors. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Refer to: Megan MacCauley; [email protected] (Media)
Michael Czapar; [email protected] (Investors)

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
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