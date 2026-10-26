M&T Bank Corporation; Wilmington Trust: M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust Name Brian Green New Chief Investment Officer

Industry veteran to direct Investment Strategy across M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust

BUFFALO, N.Y. and WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE: MTB) announced that Brian Green has been named Chief Investment Officer for M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust effective today.

In this role, Green will lead the Asset Management team, which brings together economists, strategists, researchers and portfolio managers to deliver investment insights and solutions for both Wealth and Institutional clients. Green will set the investment philosophy and oversee strategies and delivery. He will report to Lisa Roberts, Head of Wealth Management at Wilmington Trust. Green succeeds Tony Roth, who will be retiring at the end of this year.

"Our clients are navigating increasingly complex investment needs in a dynamic market environment. Providing them with sophisticated advice and thoughtful investment strategies is critically important," said Roberts. "Brian has extensive experience developing tailored investment solutions for both individual and institutional clients. He is well-positioned to lead our Asset Management team and build on its strong foundation to help clients achieve their goals."

Green brings more than 30 years of experience across Investment Management and Private Wealth. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer of Private Wealth at Glenmede Trust Co., where he was responsible for investment policy, asset allocation and portfolio construction. Earlier in his career, Green held investment roles at BNY Mellon and JPMorgan Chase, where his work included managing equity and multi-asset strategies and advising complex client relationships.

"The M&T and Wilmington Trust Asset Management team has built its reputation on the quality of its judgment, the rigor of its investment thesis and the consistency of its service to clients," said Green. "I am honored to join this group and look forward to extending that record and delivering the uncompromising level of insight and service that clients expect."

Green earned Master of Business Administration degrees from Columbia Business School and London Business School, as well as Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from the University of Arkansas. He is a CFA Charterholder.

About Wilmington Trust

Wilmington Trust is the Wealth Management and Investment Services arm of parent company, M&T Bank Corporation. Wilmington Trust Wealth Management offers personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking and family office services designed to help individuals and families grow, preserve and transfer wealth.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services including corporate trust, agency and custody services to corporations, financial institutions and funds. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

About M&T Bank Corp.

M&T Bank Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, NY. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank.

Wilmington Trust is a registered service mark used in connection with various fiduciary and non-fiduciary services offered by certain subsidiaries of M&T Bank Corporation including, but not limited to, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank), Wilmington Trust Company (WTC) operating in Delaware only, Wilmington Trust, N.A. (WTNA), Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc. (WTIA), Wilmington Funds Management Corporation (WFMC), Wilmington Trust Asset Management, LLC (WTAM), and Wilmington Trust Investment Management, LLC (WTIM). Such services include trustee, custodial, agency, investment management, and other services. International corporate and institutional services are offered through M&T Bank Corporation's international subsidiaries. Loans, credit cards, retail and business deposits, and other business and personal banking services and products are offered by M&T Bank. Member FDIC.

Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors, Inc., a subsidiary of M&T Bank, is an SEC-registered investment adviser providing investment management services to Wilmington Trust and M&T affiliates and clients. Wilmington Funds are entities separate and apart from Wilmington Trust and M&T Bank. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Additional Information about WTIA is also available on the SEC's website at adviserinfo.sec.gov.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the sale of any financial product. Investors should seek financial advice regarding the suitability of investment strategies based on their objectives, financial situations, and particular needs. There is no assurance that any investment, financial, or estate planning strategy will be successful.

Wilmington Trust is not authorized to, and does not, provide legal, accounting or tax advice.

The information in this press release has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The opinions, estimates, and projections constitute the judgment of Wilmington Trust and are subject to change without notice.

Investing involves risk, and you may incur a profit or a loss. Past performance cannot guarantee future results.

Third-party trademarks and brands are the property of their respective owners. Third parties referenced herein are independent companies and are not affiliated with M&T Bank or Wilmington Trust. Listing them does not suggest a recommendation or endorsement by Wilmington Trust.

Private Banking is the marketing name for an offering of M&T Bank deposit and loan products and services. Custom Credit Advisors are M&T Bank employees.

CFA® Institute marks are trademarks owned by the Chartered Financial Analyst® Institute.

Investments: • Are NOT FDIC Insured • Have NO Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value

For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Equal Housing Lender Bank. NMLS# 381076. © 2026 M&T Bank and its affiliates and subsidiaries. Member FDIC.

Media Contact(s):

For media questions, please contact:

Patrick Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust, [email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation; Wilmington Trust