Hisense Celebrates 100 Years of Television and Marks the Origin of RGB MiniLED

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1926, John Logie Baird first demonstrated his pioneering television system at 22 Frith Street, London. A century later, Hisense, a leading global brand in consumer electronics and home appliances, returned to this historic site on 24-25 October to celebrate the centenary of television under the theme "Celebrating 100 Years of Television. Hisense, the Origin of RGB MiniLED." At Outernet London's The Now Building, near 22 Frith Street, an immersive big-screen experience brought a century of television history to life and showcased Hisense's latest RGB technology.

A century of television innovation has transformed how people experience entertainment. Now, with RGB MiniLED, which represents the new origin of display innovation, Hisense aims to mark the next milestone in this ongoing journey. By connecting the origin of television with RGB MiniLED, Hisense launched a campaign at 22 Frith Street and Outernet London's The Now Building. This celebration was not only a tribute to the past, but also a statement about the future of home entertainment, highlighting Hisense RGB MiniLED's role in the next chapter of television. Martin Wilkie, Director at World Origin Sites, also praised what Hisense has contributed, 'What Hisense has done is take television to the next stage -- and the quality shows.'

Taking place on 24-25 October, Hisense's "London Walk through TV History" connected five stops, inviting the public to follow the campaign map, enjoy a coffee, discover London's rich television heritage and experience the latest in display technology along the way.

The main venue was Bar Italia at 22 Frith Street, Soho, a landmark site where Baird gave his first public demonstration of television in 1926. Here, visitors could enjoy a complimentary coffee while soaking up London's television history and collecting limited-edition souvenirs and vouchers by participating in any one activity including a photo check-in, a Q&A quiz, or social media sharing.

Notably, on the afternoon of 25 October, Iain Logie Baird, grandson of television pioneer John Logie Baird, joined the celebrations at Bar Italia to mark this special milestone and honour the legacy of television. His presence lent historical weight to the event, which is a symbolic recognition of the continuity from his grandfather's pioneering work to Hisense's RGB MiniLED, the next step in television evolution. Hisense is doing something similar to my grandfather: taking something that had been exclusively in the laboratory and putting it into a product the public can buy and enjoy, said Iain Logie Baird.

As part of the trail, visitors were guided to The Now Building at Outernet London, Europe's largest immersive digital experience space, featuring a 360-degree environment with ultra-high-definition LED screens. They could explore a museum-style exhibition celebrating 100 years of television history and experience Hisense's latest RGB technology up close.

Bringing this immersive experience to life, Hisense's latest RGB MiniLED technology marks the new milestone in display innovation. Exemplified by its flagship 116UXS TV, the technology delivers richer, more accurate colours, exceptional brightness and contrast, and lifelike picture quality, revealing a new level of realism to the viewing experience.

Visitors could also continue along the trail to the participating retail stores. These stores offer opportunities to explore Hisense RGB MiniLED products or enjoy exclusive vouchers, as detailed below:

John Lewis & Partners, Oxford Street: Get hands-on with Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs.

Get hands-on with Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs. Selfridges, Oxford Street & Harrods, Brompton Road: Experience Hisense RGB MiniLED TVs and enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on eligible Hisense RGB MiniLED and MicroLED TVs when redeeming the voucher in store.

*Valid until 8 November 2026.

Arun Bhatoye, Head of Marketing for Hisense UK, said: "The UK's rich heritage of broadcasting innovation makes it a particularly meaningful place to celebrate 100 years of television. As the origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense is proud to help shape the future of display technology, pushing the boundaries of colour, brightness and contrast to deliver more lifelike visuals and enhanced viewing comfort. We're excited to be part of the next chapter in television history and to bring these innovations to consumers around the world."

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As an Official Partner of UEFA EURO 2028, Hisense continues its legacy of global sports partnerships, bringing people closer to the moments that unite fans around the world.

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