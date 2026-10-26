Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv Completes Acquisition of King Environmental Services Ltd., Expanding Global Fluid Management Services

Acquisition expands Vertiv's leadership in next-generation thermal services for high-density and AI-driven environments into Europe, Middle East and Africa

KES's fluid management, commissioning and load-testing expertise builds on Vertiv's North American capabilities established through its PurgeRite acquisition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced it has completed its acquisition of King Environmental Services Ltd. (KES), a Europe-based provider of fluid management, commissioning and load-testing services for high-density, liquid-cooled data centers.

The acquisition expands Vertiv's global thermal management services capabilities into Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and advances its strategy to support customers across the thermal chain. The transaction builds on Vertiv's established North American fluid management presence, including its 2025 acquisition of PurgeRite, and represents the next step in expanding its global thermal and fluid management services platform.

"We are pleased to welcome the KES team to Vertiv," said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv. "As computing density increases, the performance of cooling infrastructure depends not only on engineering and system design but on execution in the field. KES builds on the Vertiv fluid management foundation, extending our specialized expertise and disciplined execution into EMEA as customers deploy increasingly complex infrastructure at scale."

The Vertiv and KES combination expands Vertiv's end-to-end thermal management capabilities enabling our customers to:

Reduce operational complexity through a single accountable partner for commissioning, testing, fluid management and ongoing operations,

through a single accountable partner for commissioning, testing, fluid management and ongoing operations, Improve cooling system performance with clean, balanced and validated fluid systems that support optimal heat transfer and equipment efficiency,

with clean, balanced and validated fluid systems that support optimal heat transfer and equipment efficiency, Maintain compliance with regional fluid handling, treatment and disposal requirements, and

with regional fluid handling, treatment and disposal requirements, and Increase confidence in infrastructure readiness through thermal load testing before facilities enter operation.

KES is headquartered near Dublin, Ireland, and serves customers across the EMEA region. The financial terms were not disclosed and are not expected to be material to Vertiv's financial results.

For more information about Vertiv's portfolio of power and thermal management products, infrastructure solutions, IT systems and services for critical digital applications, visit Vertiv.com.

About Vertiv Holdings Co.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About King Environmental Services

King Environmental Services Ltd. (KES) is a Europe-based specialist in fluid management, flushing, commissioning and operational validation for high-density, liquid-cooled data centers and other mission-critical facilities. Founded in 2002 and headquartered near Dublin, Ireland, KES serves customers across EMEA from key hubs in North Dublin and Frankfurt. KES provides an integrated service covering design review and feasibility studies, pipework flushing, filtration and water treatment, testing, adjusting and balancing (TAB), data logging and thermography, and large-scale thermal and electrical load testing. The company bridges construction and live operation, validating that cooling systems are clean, balanced, efficient, design-compliant and ready for high-density and AI workloads.

Category: Financial News

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Those risk factors and risks related to the transaction, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to: the successful integration of KES; expected expenses related to the transaction; the possible diversion of management time on issues related to integration; the ability of Vertiv to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers of KES; and the ability of Vertiv to retain management and key employees of KES; and whether Vertiv would realize anticipated synergies and accretion contemplated by the acquisition. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Lynne Maxeiner

Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations

Vertiv

E: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ruder Finn for Vertiv

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co